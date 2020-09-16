DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's ratings 16-Sep-2020 / 08:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's ratings DATE: September 15, 2020 Following the downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating to B2 with negative outlook from B1 with negative outlook on 11 September 2020; International rating agency Moody's has downgraded Garanti BBVA's foreign currency long-term deposit rating to "Caa1" with negative outlook from B3 with negative outlook on 15 September 2020. Current ratings of the Bank are as follows: Outlook Negative Long Term FC Deposit Caa1 (Negative) Long Term TL Deposit B2 (Negative) Short Term TL Deposit Not - Prime Short Term FC Deposit Not - Prime Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA b3 Adjusted BCA b3 Senior Unsecured Rating (Regular Bond) B2 (Negative) Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note (P)B2 Program) National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit A1.tr NSR Short Term TR-1 In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 84211 EQS News ID: 1132273 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1132273&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2020 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)