The "Top Brand Pricing Report: Traditional Formats Dominate in the Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dutch CBD market is one of the more mature in the world, the Netherlands having had an established relationship with cannabis before the CBD trend.

That said, products appear to focus on traditional formats, with the major activity being seen in non-specialist product categories. The following report addresses the changes to the product offering and brand landscape, focusing on new product and pricing analysis, the addition and discontinuation of products, and change in brand engagement with product categories.

Are you interested in the Netherlands market and its current trends? If so, this report is for you. You will gain a detailed overview of brands, product categories and pricing across the board, and our invaluable benchmarking data enables the identification of current market positioning trends and aids in pricing strategy development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Brands and Categories

4 Product Analysis

5 Pricing Analysis

6 Product Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jloi3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005378/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900