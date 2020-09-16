CRU: China Mobile tender awards cement record low prices

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile recently released details regarding the awards of their 2020/2021 loose-tube tender. As expected, competition for the 119.2M F-Km tendered for was strong and has now driven bare fibre prices to record low levels.

From just a volume basis, there were a number of clear 'winners' and 'losers'. The 119.2M F-Km was split between a total of 14 companies with YOFC taking the top spot having been awarded a 19.44% share, equivalent to 23.2M F-Km. This is a significant improvement from the prior tender, where YOFC were only awarded 4.6M F-Km despite a relatively competitive bid. In this case, they certainly could be deemed a 'winner'. Regarding Futong, if we include their Tianjin Futong Xinmao Technology facility, their group total beats that of YOFC.

Conversely, ZTT, who were awarded the 3rd spot in last year's tender winning a 15.81% share equivalent to 16.6M F-Km, were awarded just 2.2% (or 2.6M F-Km) of the 2020/2021 tender. Regarding the awards to the other 'Big 5' companies, Fiberhome lost over 12M F-Km and Hengtong's total volumes were little changed.

While there are some individual 'winners' with respect to volumes awarded, overall, the price point to which this tender has been settled is worrying for many industry participants, not just in China, but internationally. YOFC led with the most competitive bid which equated to RMB39.23 / F-Km, when converted to US dollars, this stands at record low levels of just $5.61 / F-Km of standard loose-tube cable.

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/insights/2020/china-mobile-tender-awards-cement-record-low-prices/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274574/CRU_China_Mobile.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842005/CRU_Logo.jpg