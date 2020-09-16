Ideal Physiques: Arizona's Top Personal Training Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Ideal Physiques has been a consistent trailblazer in the personal training industry since 2017 as it serves clients from England, Australia, and throughout the United States. Led by its CEO Rodrigo Castillo, the company has served over 1,800 clients in their health and wellness journey. At present, the training company has expanded its services to three more cities and employed additional certified personal training experts ready to cater to more clients.

Rodrigo Castillo is the CEO and founder of Ideal Physiques, one of Arizona's top personal training companies. Since its inception in 2017, it has provided a wide range of services, including nutrition coaching, online and in-person personal training, and a brand-new fitness concept called Sculpt Kickboxing to clients worldwide.

On top of lifestyle and personal training, Ideal Physiques also trains athletes and participants for fitness competitions. Since its CEO was a former bodybuilder, the company takes pride in helping clients build their bodybuilding careers and dominate the competition stage. With this in mind, the company has worked with clients in their bodybuilding journeys and collected over 100 accolades and trophies for a ranking within the top 5.

Ideal Physiques houses a growing team with impressive fitness training certifications, college degrees in the kinesiology of exercise and wellness, years of hands-on experience, and continued education. The company seeks to revolutionize the health and fitness industry through Ideal Physiques. In a world where the corporate fitness industry breaks banks without giving clients the true worth of their money, the company hopes to make a difference by providing each client with true experts and reasonably-priced services while equipping them with the right information, tools, and techniques to achieve overall fitness success.

Ideal Physiques provides clients overall access to personalized nutrition plans, weekly check-ins for progress, and full access to the company's digital app featuring workout videos. The company uses a holistic method to ensure significant long-lasting effects that will positively impact the client's mind, health, and body.

It is impressive how, in a short period, Ideal Physiques quickly rose above its competitors and gained a reputable name in the personal training community. With that, Ideal Physiques was able to quadruple its services amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company's success has allowed it to expand further in the Phoenix-Metro area, open more employment opportunities for expert trainers, and bring in 100 new clients.

Indeed, the onset of the pandemic brought a strong impact on Ideal Physiques. True enough, these unprecedented times have been scary and quite discouraging for many. Fortunately, Ideal Physiques and the team behind it came up with many innovative strategies to expand its services. The company employed three more trainers as they continue to guide clients in achieving their fitness goals.

In the future, Ideal Physiques has its eyes on becoming a national sensation throughout the United States. Ultimately, this brand is on its way to becoming one of the most trusted companies for effectively changing the lives of its clients.

