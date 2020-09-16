

GN Store Nord A/S: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them: Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons



16.09.2020 / 10:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name René Svendsen-Tune 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name GN Store Nord A/S b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares



DK0010272632 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares by way of exercise of warrants c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

DKK 124.0 per share Volume(s)

15,550 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

NA e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts

Morten P. Toft

Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 46 07



or



Rune Sandager

Senior Manager - Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57





Press and the media

Lars Otto Andersen-Lange

Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs

Tel: +45 45 75 02 55







About GN Group



The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.



150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).



Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.









