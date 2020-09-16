The "Top Brands Pricing Report: Flowers Take the Lead in Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Using in-house data on the most prevalent brands in both the online and offline markets, the most prevalent brands on offer across the Swiss market in Q4 2019 were identified. In total these covered 37 unique brands.

Considering these brands to be representative of the market, they form the sample used to analyse the offerings and pricing of CBD products throughout Switzerland. Where available from brand sources, product offerings were collected along with their RRPs. Where data was not available from brand sources, data from e-commerce websites was collected.

The following report addresses the changes to the product offering and brand landscape, focusing on:

Change in brand engagement with product categories

Products added and discontinued

New product and price reduction analysis

Trend identification and analysis of change in product pricing

The new pricing landscape.

Also included are benchmarking data by brand and product category which facilitates the identification of current market positioning trends and aids in pricing strategy development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Brands and Categories

4 Product Analysis

5 Pricing Analysis

6 Product Benchmarking

