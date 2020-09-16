FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group'), a leading transport operator in the UK and North America, today announces that Anthony (Ant) Green has joined the Board as Group Employee Director with effect from 15 September 2020. Ant is a bus driver and a trainer for First Bus. He has been the employee director of First Essex Buses Ltd since 2014, a company he joined in 2009. In 2015, he was seconded to roll out Be Safe, the Group's safety behavioural change programme. Since then Ant has trained more than 1,900 colleagues and coached leaders on the implementation of successful safety techniques. He brings to the Board a wealth of employee engagement and safety experience. Ant will join the Board Safety Committee.

Commenting on today's announcement, FirstGroup Chairman David Martin said:

"I am delighted to welcome Ant to the Board of FirstGroup. We are proud to bring the voice of our workforce into the Boardroom through our Employee Directors and I know that Ant will make an important contribution to the Board's deliberations, given his vast experience and unique perspective as an employee of the Group."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

