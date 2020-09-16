Researchers in India have developed a 5 kW/25 kWh vanadium redox flow battery with an energy density of 30 watt-hours to 40 watt-hours per liter.Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed a kilowatt-scale vanadium redox flow battery to store electricity generated by wind and solar projects. The researchers said the system, which is the first of its kind to be manufactured in India, can be directly deployed in industrial-scale stacks for grid-level storage. "The efficacy of the new designs has been verified experimentally," they said. They told pv magazine ...

