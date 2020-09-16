The government's energy strategy targets new clean energy capacity this decade but all existing coal power plants will also remain active, gas pipelines could be upgraded and new nuclear facilities deployed.Bulgaria is targeting 2,645 MW of new renewable energy generation capacity this decade, according to a draft version of the country's Strategy for Sustainable Energy Development until 2030 with a horizon until 2050, published on the national parliament's website. The new capacity would include around 2.3 GW of solar and wind projects, which Sofia said should be deployed on a market basis. ...

