Mittwoch, 16.09.2020
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
16.09.20
08:04 Uhr
0,310 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
16.09.2020 | 10:41
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the guidelines on organization of general meetings of shareholders

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) prepared the guidelines on organization of general meetings of shareholders (hereinafter - the Guidelines), in which for the convenience of shareholders is provided all the information related to the organization of general meetings of shareholders of the Company.

The Guidelines define the competence of general meetings of shareholders of the Company, the procedure of its convocation and notification about them and etc.


ATTACHED: Guidelines on organization of general meetings of shareholders.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

  • Guidelines on organization of general meetings of shareholders_en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06f92584-9a88-4660-bf68-ef402b91b86c)
