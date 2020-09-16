Regulatory News:

At Paris Real Estate Week's Gala Dinner on Tuesday September 15, 2020, Gecina (Paris:GFC) was proud to win the MIPIM Award in the Best Futura Project category for l1ve, its iconic building at 75 avenue de la Grande Armée in Paris.

Built in 1964, l1ve's redevelopment is being led by the architects Baumschlager Eberle Architekten in line with an ambitious and groundbreaking circular economy approach at the heart of Paris. For instance, more than 81 tons of materials have been reused, making it possible to save 394 tons of CO2 emissions.

On the major Concorde, Place de l'Étoile, Grande Armée and La Défense corridor, this 33,500 sq.m building stands out through its architecture and the quality of its spaces: retaining the monumental structure of its vast ground-floor gallery and its facade with its standout motif, this is a unique building in Paris.

In 2022, l1ve will welcome Boston Consulting Group's French headquarters. Two years before the building is scheduled to be delivered, this prestigious consultancy has agreed to lease 80% of the premises, with 20,500 sq.m of office space and 3,000 sq.m of services.

Romain Veber, Executive Director Investment Development: "I am delighted with l1ve's victory at the MIPIM Awards. This iconic building clearly illustrates our strategy with YouFirst, our client-centric brand. Through its centrality, its high-quality location, its various spaces, its environmental performance and its extensive services, l1ve is an outstanding illustration of our commitment to focusing fully on our clients".

