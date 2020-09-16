DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 16-Sep-2020 / 09:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Halfords Group plc Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 15 September 2020. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 11 September 2020, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 199,116,632. Resolution For** Against Total votes % of No. validly share of cast s on Votes regis Withh ter eld** at * 11.30 am on 11 Septe mber 2020 No. of % No. of % Votes Votes 1 Receive 150 99.83 255, 0.17 151,241,804 75.96 272,4 the ,98 020 87 Audited 6,7 Financial 84 Statements 2 Approve 150 99.66 507, 0.34 151,485,333 76.08 28,95 the ,97 790 8 Directors' 7,5 Remunerati 43 on Report 3 Approve 147 97.58 3,65 2.42 151,473,913 76.07 40,37 the 2020 ,81 8,10 8 Directors' 5,8 5 Remunerati 08 on Policy 4 Re-elect 147 97.54 3,72 2.46 151,487,322 76.08 26,96 Keith ,75 9,59 9 Williams 7,7 2 as a 30 Director 5 Re-elect 140 93.91 9,12 6.09 149,900,760 75.28 1,613 David ,77 2,71 ,531 Adams as a 8,0 5 Director 45 6 Re-elect 150 99.12 1,33 0.88 151,487,350 76.08 26,94 Helen ,15 0,71 2 Jones as a 6,6 1 Director 39 7 Re-elect 150 99.11 1,35 0.89 151,497,870 76.08 16,42 Jill ,14 2,54 1 Caseberry 5,3 2 as a 28 Director 8 Re-elect 150 99.14 1,30 0.86 151,504,836 76.09 9,456 Graham ,20 2,65 Stapleton 2,1 4 as a 82 Director 9 Re-elect 149 98.63 2,07 1.37 151.504.363 76.09 9.929 Loraine ,43 2,00 Woodhouse 2,3 9 as a 54 Director 10 Re-appoint 151 99.84 239, 0.16 151,504,363 76.09 9,929 BDO LLP as ,26 375 Auditor 4,9 88 11 Authorise 151 99.84 240, 0.16 151,504,353 76.09 9,929 the Audit ,26 159 Committee 4,2 to 04 determine the remunerati on of the Auditor 12 Authorise 142 94.27 8,68 5.73 151,502,827 76.09 11,46 the ,81 5,93 5 Company to 6,8 8 make 89 political donations 13 Renew the 147 97.28 4,11 2.72 151,509,643 76.09 4,649 general ,39 4,23 authority 5,4 8 to allot 05 relevant securities 14 Disapply 151 99.95 70,2 0.05 151,503,363 76.09 10,92 statutory ,43 96 9 pre-emptio 3,0 n rights* 67 15 Authorise 151 99.96 53,3 0.04 151,067,637 75.87 446,6 the ,01 09 54 Company to 4,3 make 28 market purchases of its own shares* 16 Authorise 144 95.65 6,58 4.35 151,511,116 76.09 3,176 that ,92 3,22 general 7,8 2 meetings, 94 other than AGMs can be called on 14 days' clear notice* 17 Adopt new 151 100.00 1,07 0.00 151,499,574 76.09 14,71 Articles ,49 7 8 of 8,4 Associatio 97 n* Notes * Special resolution requiring a 75% majority. **Includes discretionary votes. ***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business together with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1] ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RAG TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 84226 EQS News ID: 1132291 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa43b266f39888853db514b6604c6f35&application_id=1132291&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

