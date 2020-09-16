Developer Solarity has completed the first floating PV array to be connected to the national distribution network under Chile's net billing scheme. The plant will supply 100% of project owner Hortifrut's energy needs, while allowing it to sell excess power to the grid.From pv magazine LatAm Chilean Energy Minister Juan Carlos Jobet inaugurated the largest grid-connected floating solar plant in Chile last week. Chilean developer Solarity built the plant across 1,500 square meters of a reservoir at a dam owned by the Mataquito-Hortifrut agricultural company. The floating array, which features ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...