Zabian and Keisha Gibson Unveil Rising Tissue Brand Triumph Tissue for Luxurious Hygiene Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / When Triumph Tissue founders Zabian and Keisha Gibson first saw the headlines about the shortage of toilet paper all over the United States, their initial reaction was a mix of shock and confusion. "We were extremely shocked by the absence of what we believe to be a critical hygiene product in a global health crisis," expressed the couple. It dawned upon them that even in stores where there were limited stocks of toilet paper left, what was available were only the low quality and ineffective ones.

The couple immediately realized that the existing toilet paper brands sorely lacked quality and accessibility during this time. Indeed, the unexpected pandemic exposed how major corporations failed to serve their consumers during a time of extreme urgency effectively. This situation inspired Zabian and Keisha Gibson to establish Triumph Tissue, a reliable brand that can effectively and efficiently serve the hygienic needs of the consumers.

Triumph Tissue provides silky soft, three-ply absorbent tissue that prioritizes durability to ensure a pleasant experience for the consumers. The brand took into consideration several factors that are crucial to the average consumers. In the end, Zabian and Keisha Gibson curated tissue paper for hardworking individuals who are willing to spend on first-class brands that offer luxurious experiences such as Triumph Tissue. Moreover, the brand was also designed to aid busy professionals who wish to skip time-consuming tasks for their much-needed convenience.

Zabian and Keisha Gibson made it their mission to always put the consumers first, and they are doing this by providing a seamless solution that addresses more than just shortage issues but also other problems that come with toilet paper overall.

Furthermore, the team behind the company reimagined the distribution of tissue paper and came up with a solution to offer consumers the opportunity to order on-demand or sign up for regular delivery according to their desired schedules. Through a subscription-based model, Zabian and Keisha Gibson make sure that consumers have their hygienic needs right at their doorstep in no time.

Zabian and Keisha Gibson knew that they had much more to offer in the toilet paper industry, especially when they found out that much of the conventional brands lacked a sense of ethnic diversity and creativity in their products. As a black couple, they immediately built a team composed of members coming from diverse backgrounds. Today, their brand is quickly rising to the top catering to the needs of people from different parts of the United States.

In the future, the couple hopes to prove that underrepresented minorities can enter large industries and "create cutting-edge solutions." They also hope to incorporate charitable efforts in their company with a vision of helping non-profit groups host events where Triumph Tissue can give away essential toiletry products to the members of the community. Ultimately, Zabian and Keisha are committed to giving their consumers a sense of sophistication and elegance that ensures a luxurious bathroom and hygiene experience.

