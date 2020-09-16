Quttainah Medical Clinic: Dr. Adel Quttainah Dominates Kuwait's Cosmetic Surgery Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Dr. Adel Quttainah is one of Kuwait's best cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons. He's the CEO, founder, and lead surgeon of the Quttainah Medical Center that stands at the helm of the region's cosmetic consultancy and operation. Dr. Adel Quttainah boasts a resume that spans over 20 years. He has worked with several industry experts in his entire career and traveled to numerous countries to expand his knowledge about the field.

When he was still a student at the National University of Ireland, the University College Cork, Dr. Adel Quttainah already dreamed of being an excellent medical practitioner. He went to McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, to finish a five-year residency program on Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Shortly, he went to the University of Toronto for a microsurgery fellowship where he gained extensive practical knowledge about breast reconstruction surgeries.

Country after country, experience after another, Dr. Adel Quttainah seemed to have amassed substantial knowledge within a brief period. He has helped in surgeries with Ontario's best practitioners, including Dr. Lloyd Carlsen of Woodbridge and Dr. James Bain of Hamilton General Hospital.

In 2003, he went back to the Middle East and landed a job at the SAAD Hospital in Saudi Arabia as head of the Plastic Surgery Department. After a while, Dr. Quttainah decided to resign from his post and return to Kuwait to search for greater possibilities. That was when he founded the Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, the first private aesthetic surgery establishment in the country.

Cosmetic Surgery Clinic is a one-stop shop for anyone's cosmetic and surgery needs. Dr. Adel Quttainah makes available the widest array of operations for anyone who wants to have a life-changing experience.

From cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, to facial plastic surgery (ENT), LVR clinic (cosmetic gynecology), and surgical and non-surgical weight loss, the establishment is a 360-degree servicing clinic. They also have a diet department, laser clinic, skincare and anti-aging clinic, and a hair care and transplantation clinic. With these, the dream to procure a new and confident person has never been so achievable.

Seeing unprecedented success in the field, Dr. Adel Quttainah built the Quttainah Medical Center. Today, it serves as the face of Kuwait's prospering cosmetic surgery industry. Through the Quttainah Medical Center, Dr. Quttainah reaches out to thousands and enhances their beauty inside and out. He talks to his clients with the utmost attention, making sure that he understands what they want.

Founded in 2016, the Quttainah Medical Center is revered by many clients and field professionals. Its increasing clientele that speaks highly of the results is a testament to their superior service. According to Jomaa Ali, "I've been suffering from a major deformity in my nose, affecting my breathing and appearance. Prior to my wedding, I took my decision to undergo a rhinoplasty surgery with Dr. Adel Quttainah at QMC. The result not only changed my appearance, it changed my life and self-confidence."

Dr. Adel Quttainah revealed that a Qatar and Dubai expansion is underway. Soon, the medical center will be the headquarters for the Middle East's best cosmetic surgeons and a place of reformation and confidence-building.

