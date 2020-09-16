Quttainah Medical Clinic: Dr. Adel Quttainah Continues to Redefine the Cosmetic Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Dr. Adel Quttainah has shot up to the top when it comes to cosmetic surgery, with the Quttainah Medical Clinic, which has become an esteemed medical institution for the past few years. Today, he continues to redefine what it means to be the best in the industry.

He pioneered the Cosmetic Surgery Clinic in the Middle East. It is one of the first-ever private aesthetic surgery clinics in Kuwait. Dr. Adel Quttainah made all cosmetic surgery and medicine accessible in one roof. This eventually helped him put his name on top of the industry and propelled Quttainah Medical Clinic to the forefront of the cosmetic surgery.

The leading cosmetic surgeon and one of the only few consultant microsurgeons performing free tissue transfer with perforator flaps in the Middle East has been working hard to realize his vision of taking the cosmetic industry to a whole new level. With the Quttainah Medical Clinic, he continues to showcase what he can do. "People from all over the Middle East and Arabian Gulf area flock to our centers to have their aesthetic surgery," he shares. His authority in the field has been growing. "Within a couple of months, we will open up in Qatar and Dubai to accommodate the needs of the patients."

Before dreaming of opening Quttainah Medical Clinic, Dr. Adel focused on success one step at a time. He received his training at the National University of Ireland, University College Cork. He then completed a five-year residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. After graduating, he joined the University of Toronto for a Microsurgery Fellowship. He dealt mostly with breast reconstruction using free tissue transfer and perforator flaps and free muscle transfer for facial reanimation post-facial paralysis.

He then worked and completed his fellowships under notable doctors such as Dr. Lloyd Carlsen and Dr. James Bain at the Hamilton General Hospital in Ontario. Prior to establishing Quttainah Medical Clinic, he first made a buzz-building move by opening up Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, a one-stop solution for every patient's aesthetic needs.

Cosmetic Surgery Clinic offers Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Facial Plastic Surgery (ENT), LVR Clinic (Cosmetic Gynecology), Surgical Weight Loss (Bariatric Surgery), Non-Surgical Weight Loss and Diet Department, Laser Clinic, Skin Care and Anti-Aging Clinic, and a Hair Care and Transplantation Clinic. This allowed him to gain confidence that he is finally ready to take one step further.

Dr. Quttainah went on to open multiple clinics before finally establishing Quttainah Medical Center, which opened its doors in 2016. Today, Dr. Adel Quttainah has gone a long way since then. However, what did not change is how he is still involved in the development of Quttainah Medical Clinic, making sure that only the highest standards of care are given for each patient.

With his continuous innovation, no one can doubt Dr. Adel's ability to redefine the cosmetic industry. It comes as no surprise that people head to Quttainah Medical Clinic to get the makeover of the lifetime.

Company Name: Quttainah Medical Clinic

Email: i.hammoud@qmc-kuwait.com

Website: www.qmc-kuwait.com/doctor/dr-adel-quttainah

Instagram: @dr.adel.quttainah

SOURCE: Quttainah Medical Clinic

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606324/Dr-Adel-Quttainah-Continues-to-Redefine-the-Cosmetic-Industry