The system combines Adaptive Alignment technologies and cloud access to help reduce maintenance costs and production downtime

Prüftechnik, a division of Fluke Reliability, introduces the ShaftAlign Touch laser alignment system, a new digital solution that exceeds the capabilities of conventional tools and delivers greater speed and accuracy.

The user-friendly system combines premium single-laser technology with Active Situational Intelligence to empower teams of varying experience levels to align most any asset with new levels of precision and speed. Prüftechnik Adaptive Alignment systems, such as the ShaftAlign Touch, automatically eliminate user errors and low-quality measurement points by adapting to the asset, the alignment situation, and the technician who is performing the job. Cloud-compatible software allows newer technicians to share measurements with more experienced colleagues or consultants inside the plant or across the globe to complete a job.

"ShaftAlign Touch is a significant improvement over conventional shaft alignment measurement equipment and basic laser systems in the market," said Ankush Malhotra, vice president and general manager of Fluke Reliability. "With its intuitive computer-based, guided user interface, single-laser technology, and cloud-transfer capabilities, ShaftAlign Touch, sets a new benchmark for solving alignment issues at an unbeatable price/performance ratio."

ShaftAlign Touch delivers:

ShaftAlign Touch is the latest addition to the family of Prüftechnik Adaptive Alignment laser systems. Adaptive Alignment is a combination of software and hardware that enables maintenance and reliability teams to adjust to most any horizontal, angular, or vertical alignment challenge. With Adaptive Alignment solutions, work is completed faster, results are more accurate, and team capabilities are better utilized compared to other market solutions.

For more information on the Prüftechnik ShaftAlign Touch, visit https://www.pruftechnik.com/en-US/Products-and-Services/Alignment-Systems-for-Rotating-Machinery/Shaft-Alignment/Shaft-Alignment-Systems/SHAFTALIGN-touch/.

About Prüftechnik

Prüftechnik is a worldwide provider of maintenance technology with a comprehensive product, service, and training program tailored to the needs of maintenance experts in shaft alignment, vibration analysis, condition monitoring, and destruction-free testing. Many manufacturing companies worldwide trust its solutions for reliable and condition-based maintenance of rotating machines. For more information, visit https://www.pruftechnik.com.

About Fluke Reliability

Fluke Reliability offers reliability and maintenance teams the tools, software, and services they need to optimize asset performance. Home to three powerful iconic brands Prüftechnik, eMaint, and Fluke Connect Fluke Reliability serves more than 70,000 customers worldwide with a relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and service. Its products inform customers on the health of their assets, and its software and services drive better maintenance decisions improving productivity, driving uptime, and reducing costs. For more information, visit https://www.accelix.com.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

