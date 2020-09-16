Forests are vital to life. They provide wildlife habitats, natural beauty to communities, and filter water and air. They protect life from oppressive heat and flooding, boost the economy, and contribute to human health. Mary Kay, a global cosmetics giant and sustainability champion, has pledged to support the vital work of the Arbor Day Foundation by sponsoring the planting of 5,000 trees in Cork and nearby Ancient Woods in Ireland.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees around the world. They work to restore forests, improve tree cover in communities, and inspire the next generation of tree planters to ensure this important work endures for generations.

"Reforestation projects are focused on planting small, diverse woodlands, orchards, shelterbelts, coppices, hedgerows and larger woodlands," said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Our primary goals are to establish useful and beneficial resources for landowners which will support biodiversity and provide valuable ecosystem services. Working with the group Trees on the Land, we are helping to establish tree cover and woodlands in both rural and urban areas of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. With Mary Kay's contribution, the Arbor Day Foundation will be able to plant, preserve, manage forests, and measure the benefits they provide. Together, we can build a more sustainable future."

"Ireland is one of the least forested countries in Europe, so the need for reforestation is dire," said Carolyn Passey, General Manager of Mary Kay United Kingdom and Ireland. "With climate change predicted to cost the global economy many billions over the coming years, we are confident these trees will be of value to humanity and will provide wildlife habitat for many forms of life. These newly planted forests will grow and provide valuable resources, ecosystem services, and a lasting legacy for future generations."

These 5,000 trees are estimated to sequester more than 31,000 metric tons of carbon over a 40-year lifespan.

Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation are committed to revitalizing forests across Ireland to ensure improved quality of natural resources and local environments for human and all other forms of life.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company 57 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine-one lipstick at a time.

About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, more than 350 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

