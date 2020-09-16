Beyond Sports Receive EPL Positioning Tracking Data to Enhance their Products

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, announced today that it is entering into a multi-year partnership with Beyond Sports about the usage of its positional tracking data of the English Premier League. Stats Perform recently announced the extension of its data collection partnership with the EPL.

Beyond Sports, which has specialized in analyzing and visualizing positional tracking data in order to create virtual match simulations, plans to extend its already existing usage of that data to more broadcasters and entertainment outlets worldwide. The data allows broadcasters and fans to experience and view match content in innovative ways, gain additional insights and engage with the content itself, both live and on demand. Beyond Sports has already delivered content from the English Premier League and Dutch Eredivisie in past seasons.

"This partnership and especially the specific usage of the data is the first of its kind and we believe it offers tremendous opportunities for the next generation of football fans." Matthieu Lille-Pallette, SVP, Stats Perform

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Stats Perform and to have arguably the best football content on the planet to work with. We are excited to bring our technology closer to the end consumers." Sander Schouten, CEO Co-Founder Beyond Sports BV

