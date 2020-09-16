AECI Limited - Payment Date: Final Ordinary Cash Dividend

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

("AECI" or the "Company")

PAYMENT DATE: FINAL ORDINARY CASH DIVIDEND NO. 172

Shareholders are advised that the final ordinary cash dividend declared on Monday, 24 February 2020 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2019, will be paid on Monday, 26 October 2020.

Shareholders were advised previously in an announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") of the JSE Limited on 27 March 2020 of AECI's decision to postpone payment of this dividend from Monday, 6 April 2020 to a future date.

In this SENS announcement the Company confirmed that the dividend, when paid, would be payable to holders of ordinary shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date, being Friday, 3 April 2020, in keeping with the record date set by the Board at the time of declaring the dividend.

Woodmead, Sandton

16 September 2020

