Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-09-16 12:20 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on September 16, 2020, to approve the application of AS LHV Group and to list its up to 25,000 subordinated bonds, in case of over-subscription, up to 35,000 subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 (LHV Group subordinated bond 20-2030, ISIN code: EE3300001791) on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- new bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. After aforementioned conditions are met, the first listing day of AS LHV Group subordinated bonds will be October 1, 2020 or on a date close to it. AS LHV Group Prospectus and Terms and Conditions of the Bond Issue are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791039