Free eRegulatory and remote monitoring solution simplifies compliance and improves collaboration with study monitors for all types of trials

Accelerating clinical research is a top priority across sites, sponsors, and CROs. To help speed research, more sites are using Veeva SiteVault Free for managing study documentation and collaborating remotely with study monitors. In eight months since the product has been available from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), the number of SiteVault Free customers has increased to more than 500 in over 30 countries, signaling a rapid shift among global research sites to simplify and streamline study execution.

"Sites see a tremendous opportunity to reduce the time and effort in managing regulatory binders and improve how they share study information with sponsors," said Bree Burks, RN, MSN, vice president of site strategy at Veeva and a former clinical research director. "We're proud to support research sites around the world, making study execution and compliance easier so they can focus on important research and patient care."

Veeva SiteVault eliminates manual and paper-based processes with a modern application to manage regulatory and source documentation compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and HIPAA requirements. Capabilities such as electronic signatures, certified copy workflows, and reporting simplify compliance. With remote monitoring, sites can give study monitors secure and direct access to study binders from any location and streamline collaboration throughout every stage of source document review and verification.

Veeva SiteVault Free can be used for all trials regardless of what technology sponsors are using, as well as the site file for investigator-initiated trials. The application is free for clinical research sites and comes with full training and support.

For more information or to sign-up for SiteVault Free, visit sites.veeva.com. To learn more about remote monitoring, see a demo at sites.veeva.com/RemoteMonitoring.

What Sites are Saying About Veeva SiteVault Free

"We are reducing study activation timelines by 40%, spending half the time completing regulatory tasks, and saving tens of thousands of dollars per study with Veeva SiteVault Free," said Justin Deck, chief clinical officer at Tilda Research. "Veeva has helped us dramatically improve the speed and efficiency of study execution for more than 50 studies across 18 different sponsors."

"Our 4-hour in-person monitoring visits are now just 30 minutes using remote monitoring in Veeva SiteVault Free," said Charles Sydnor, project manager at Crofoot Research Center. "The simplicity of the application makes it easy to collaborate remotely with study monitors. There's also less administrative burden to maintain compliance, allowing our team to spend more time on patient care."

"COVID-19 halted onsite visits just as we were in the process of locking our study database," said Hanna Voltattorni, senior project manager at CNS, the largest clinical research provider in southern California. "Veeva allowed us to continue working with study monitors and keep the trial going. We are now using Veeva SiteVault Free across all our studies."

"Veeva's support and site-centric approach has streamlined our study processes and made operations much more efficient," said Megan Ford, executive director, clinical trials at the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research. "We have now standardized on Veeva SiteVault Free across our research departments in all hospitals to simplify and streamline research."

About Veeva SiteVault

Veeva SiteVault reduces the administrative burden of managing regulatory and source documents across all trials with capabilities such as remote monitoring, electronic signatures, certified copy workflows, and reporting. Available in two editions, SiteVault Free comes with full training and support, and SiteVault Enterprise provides customized reports, tailored workflows, and open APIs for integrations. For more information about Veeva SiteVault or to sign-up for SiteVault Free, visit sites.veeva.com.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions-including data, software, and services-for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005463/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-452-6500

deivis.mercado@veeva.com