The "Europe Wipes Market Forecast to 2030 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type; Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European wipes market accounted for US$ 3,623.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2030, to account to US$ 12,674.0 Mn by 2030.

Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes also exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products. This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes. However, disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical industry, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes in North America. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of online, both in strength and volume.

The Europe wipes market is segmented based on type as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others. The baby wipes segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the Europe wipes market by 2027, whereas the household wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The European wipes market is sub segmented into Germany, the UK, Russia, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Germany holds the largest share of the market, and the wipes market in UK is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Germany is considered as an attractive market for wipes. Consumers in Germany value hygiene at their houses. Thus, they highly demand personal care and cleaning products that can help them maintain a clean and hygienic home, including wipes, are in high demand. The wipes market in France is growing since the past few years due to the rising concern of infectious disease. Growing concerns among consumers related to the potentially toxic components in wipes are driving sales of medically specialized intimate wipes, such as brands sold in pharmacies, which benefit from having a healthier image. Further, wipes are increasingly becoming part of consumers' daily routine in Italy. Rising concern regarding infectious disease among the people has propelled the demand for wipes in the country. Baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes, etc., are popular among the Italian consumers. Wipes with antibacterial and disinfectant properties are increasingly gaining high popularity in the UK. This has further propelled the demand for antibacterial wipes in the UK. Consumers are increasingly focused on the importance of living in clean and hygienic homes. This has further led to a surge in demand for household wipes in the country. The growth of the wipes demand in Russia is mainly supported by the rising consumer interest in personal care and hygiene products. The busy and hectic lifestyle of the consumers is attracting the Russian consumer toward convenient and handy personal care products, such as baby wipes and facial wipes. The Rest of Europe includes countries such as Spain, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Key Topics Covered:

