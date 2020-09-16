H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $40 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that it has hired Andrew Liau to co-lead its infrastructure team alongside Ed Pallesen. Andrew will be based in London, with primary day-to-day responsibility for the infrastructure teams' activity in Europe, while Ed will continue to be based in New York with primary focus on the Americas.

Andrew has over 20 years of experience in private equity and investment banking. Before joining H.I.G., he was a Senior Managing Director in the infrastructure group at Ardian, a leading Paris based private equity firm, where he led a number of successful core plus investments. Prior to Ardian, he was a founding member of First State Investments' European infrastructure team. He began his career at RBC, where he worked on infrastructure financings.

H.I.G.'s infrastructure investments are focused on mid-market opportunities and target mostly operating companies that can benefit from H.I.G.'s value added operating expertise. H.I.G. has previously completed more than a dozen such investments.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, founders and co-CEOs of H.I.G. commented: "We are excited to welcome Andrew to the team. His impressive background and experience will be instrumental in growing our infrastructure business."

Ed Pallesen added: "I am looking forward to working with Andrew as we build on H.I.G.'s unique capabilities and track record. The market opportunity for value-added, middle market infrastructure investments globally has never been more attractive."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $40 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005476/en/

Contacts:

Edward Pallesen

Managing Director

epallesen@higcapital.com

H.I.G. Capital

P +44 (0) 207 318 5700

F +44 (0) 207 318 5749

www.higcapital.com