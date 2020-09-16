Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 260.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.21p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.12p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16