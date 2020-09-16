Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 15
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 15-September-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|260.35p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|262.21p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|253.27p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|255.12p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
