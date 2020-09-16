Kemira Oyj: Kemira announces long-term polymer supply agreement extension with Ithaca Energy

Kemira Oyj

September 16, 2020, at 2 pm (CET+1)

Kemira announces long-term polymer supply agreement extension with Ithaca Energy

Kemira, a global leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality polymers, has signed a multiyear extension to the current polymer supply agreement with Ithaca Energy. The new contract is an extension to a contract signed in 2018 to supply polymers in order to enhance oil extraction performance on one of Ithaca Energy's operated assets in the UK North Sea.

In 2017, Kemira expanded the polymer manufacturing capacity for Chemical Enchanced Oil Recovery (CEOR) in its Botlek site in the Netherlands. The now announced multiyear supply agreement extension with Ithaca Energy will ensure good utilization of the investment at Botlek.

Pedro Materan, SVP Global Oil & Gas at Kemira: "We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Ithaca Energy long-term. Kemira's fully tailored polymers for CEOR offer excellent opportunities to improve resource efficiency and sustainable operations as well as profitability."

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

Ithaca Energy's strategy is centered on building a highly profitable, leading North Sea oil and gas company. The Company is an experienced North Sea operator focused on the delivery of lower risk growth through the appraisal and development of UK undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its UK producing asset portfolio. The Company was founded in 2004 and has grown through the execution of both new field development activities and acquisitions. Ithaca is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tel Aviv stock exchange listed Delek Group Limited.



