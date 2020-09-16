Extended Two-Day Sales Event to Offer Biggest Sales Event of the Year on Best Sellers Plus Free Shipping at Wayfair

Wayfair Inc., one of the world's largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Way Day 2020 will kick off on September 23 at 12 a.m. GMT. This year, Wayfair's popular retail holiday for home will be extended to a full two-day sales event offering the lowest prices of the year across thousands of top-rated products. Wayfair invites consumers to shop best-selling items spanning home furnishings, decor, housewares and more at Wayfair.

"Now more than ever, comfort at home is top of mind for our customers and with the launch of Way Day next week, we are excited to offer even more exceptional value on the items that help our customers create the homes they love," said Steve Oblak, chief merchandising officer, Wayfair. "We have partnered with our thousands of suppliers to source the best possible pricing so we can offer 48 hours of deals and unbeatable savings for every room in the home across all styles and budgets. We hope these savings come at a time that is helpful to our customers as they settle into the autumn season and work and school routines."

On Way Day, shoppers can take advantage of free shipping and huge discounts across best-selling products from all major categories. Way Day prices will be available across more than 200,000 products spanning bedroom, home office, outdoor furniture, kitchen and dining, tabletop, rugs, mattresses and more.

For customers who are keen to spread the costs of their purchases, Wayfair offers Barclays interest-free credit (0% APR Representative) financing when customers spend £300 or more, with no deposit necessary as well as a Klarna 'Pay in 3' services.

To preview Way Day deals and discover more than 1 million products across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, bedding and mattresses, housewares and more, visit https://www.wayfair.co.uk/daily-sales/way-day and download the Wayfair app.

About Wayfair Inc.

Wayfair is one of the world's largest online destinations to shop for your home. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair offers outstanding service from product discovery to final delivery. Wayfair's logistics network catered for home allows fast and convenient delivery for products of all shapes and sizes.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. and with offices in Berlin, London and Galway, the company employs 16,000 people, more than 2,400 of them in Europe. Wayfair operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the U.S. The company generated $11.5 billion in net revenue for 12 months ended June 30, 2020 and is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

