Barksdale Resources Corp.: Barksdale Provides Transaction and Financing Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) is providing an update on the acquisition of the San Javier del Cobre project in Sonora, Mexico, which was previously announced on August 6, 2020 (the "Transaction").

Following a detailed due diligence campaign, the Company identified certain title issues with respect to three of the twelve mining concessions comprising approximately 307.46 hectares of the total lands covered under the option. Tusk Exploration Ltd ("Tusk") is in the process of rectifying these title issues and expects the process to be completed in 2021. Until the title issues have been rectified, Barksdale and Tusk have agreed to defer 35% of the Year 1 and Year 2 option cash and share payments ("Deferred Option Payment"). This lowers the upfront Year 1 cash and share consideration delivered to Tusk from 4.0 million shares of Barksdale and $50,000 in cash to 2.6 million shares of Barksdale and $32,500 in cash.

If the title defects are corrected on or before the third anniversary of the definitive agreement (see below), Barksdale shall pay the Deferred Option Payment to Tusk within 30 days. If Tusk fails to correct the title issues on or before the third anniversary of the definitive agreement, the three affected concessions will be dropped from the option, the Deferred Option Payment cancelled and forfeited and the remaining option payments to Tusk under the definitive agreement reduced by 35%. If Tusk is successful in clearing the title defects on one or two of the concessions, but not all three, they will receive a pro-rated percentage of the Deferred Option Payment based on the amount of land recovered.

Both Tusk and Barksdale are now finalizing the terms of the definitive agreement for the Transaction. The Company anticipates closing the private placement financing announced on August 6 and upsized on September 1 ("Offering"), as well as the Transaction, on or about September 25. The Offering and Transaction remain subject to customary closing conditions and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America.

