CoreDial Announces Acquisition of Video Collaboration and Communication Technology Company eZuce

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced it has acquired the assets of eZuce, a privately held video collaboration and communications technology vendor based in Stoneham, Massachusetts, with engineering and development teams in Slovakia and Romania. Included in the assets acquired are the products Vibe, eZuce's innovative cloud-based video collaboration platform; Uniteme, the company's unified communications solution; and Reachme, the company's contact center offering. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of eZuce, and specifically the Vibe video collaboration platform, accelerates CoreDial's strategy to provide its partners with a robust enterprise-class video offering that satisfies the escalating demand for secure, scalable, and feature-rich collaboration services. Vibe was borne out of the California Institute of Technology, and has earned the trust of businesses, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and science communities around the world. Built from the ground up for cloud deployment, Vibe addresses a complete range of customer needs, including on-demand, scheduled and recurring free and paid meetings, virtual rooms, large webinars, and communities. Integrated huddle and conference room solutions are available today utilizing a wide range of 3rd party hardware products, and pre-integrated hardware offerings are planned. The Vibe platform is designed for scalable and secure cloud deployments, supporting downloadable clients for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, as well as iOS and Android mobile environments. As part of the acquisition, CoreDial will support existing partners and customers of eZuce's video, UC, and contact center solutions.

"To say we're all-in on video would be an understatement. This acquisition underscores our commitment to satisfy the growing demand for enterprise-class video communications solutions for small to medium businesses, as well as large enterprises and vertically focused applications," said Alan Rihm, CoreDial's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to adding innovative, and competitive new technology to our portfolio, we're equally excited to welcome eZuce's experienced team into the CoreDial family. This acquisition positions CoreDial and our partners to deliver even more value to business customers of all sizes, while providing strong growth opportunities for CoreDial and our channel partners."

CoreDial plans to seamlessly integrate the eZuce video collaboration technology into its market-leading CoreNexa platform, which enables CoreDial partners to sell, deliver, manage, and invoice state-of-the-art video, unified communications, and contact center from a single interface, and streamline all onboarding, provisioning, invoicing, and management functions. In addition, CoreDial will make the video collaboration software and services available as a stand-alone offering, enabling channel partners to sell an over-the-top, feature-rich video solution.

"While video meetings were certainly gaining traction leading into the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 has exponentially accelerated demand for reliable, secure, and scalable solutions," noted Roopam Jain, senior industry director at global market research firm Frost & Sullivan. "CoreDial's acquisition of eZuce and its Vibe service is aligned with the dramatic shifts in the future of business communications. As a result of this transaction, CoreDial's channel partners will be well-positioned to compete in a variety of markets by delivering a comprehensive suite of cloud communications and collaboration that tightly integrates simple yet high-quality video meetings, team chat, cloud calling, and contact center capabilities."

CoreDial is a leading provider of high quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center and video collaboration to more than 33,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small to medium size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 800+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce.

