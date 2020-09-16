Premia Holdings Ltd. ("Premia"), a leading reinsurance group focused on reinsuring and acquiring companies in runoff, has announced that Colin Grint will join Premia on October 1, 2020. Subject to customary regulatory approval, Colin will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Premia Managing Agency Ltd. and will have oversight of all of Premia's operations in Europe.

Colin is joining Premia from Arthur J. Gallagher, where he has served as Chief Operating Officer of its GGB Retail business. Colin previously served as CEO of both Charles Taylor's and Capita's Lloyd's operations. Premia acquired Charles Taylor's Lloyd's Managing Agency in March 2020.

Max Taylor, Chairman and Independent Non-Executive of Premia Managing Agency Ltd., noted, "We are delighted with the appointment of Colin to the Premia business. His in-depth expertise and knowledge of the Lloyd's market will be critical in taking Premia's operations to the next level of success."

Bill O'Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of Premia Holdings Ltd., added, "We have completed four transactions in the last ten months in the UK and we are thrilled to be adding Colin's deep Lloyd's expertise, commitment to operational excellence, and proven industry leadership to our team. This is an important milestone for Premia as we continue to expand our operations."

About Premia

Premia Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance group with operations in Bermuda, the U.S. and Europe that is focused on sourcing, structuring and servicing run-off business. With nearly $600 million in capital, Premia is well equipped to handle acquisitions and reinsurance transactions in the global P&C run-off market. Premia is sponsored by Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Kelso Company.

