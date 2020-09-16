Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC Introduces Advanced New FDA Approved PPE Products for On-Line Resale & Distributor Network, Including "Breast Cancer Awareness Month 13+" Limited Edition Face Mask

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) OPTEC announced that the company has introduced a number of advanced FDA approved PPE (personal protection equipment) products for the on-line e-commerce platform and distributor network.

In addition to the existing products produced and distributed by the company for both PPE and commercial germicidal sterilization using combinations of Ultra-Violet, UV-C and UV-C LED technologies, OPTEC has now added additional FDA approved products to the company's Inventory catalog including an advanced series of Bio-Masks integrating a patented nanotechnology process using a "NBELYAX" active agent ingredient. This type of process significantly increases the removal of DNA and RNA from pathogens providing additional protection. The masks offer an equivalent of N-99 protection exceeding the protection offered by the most popular N-95 mask. Offered for adults and children in a series of graphic designs, including licensed TV show versions for the children's versions and a special Limited edition for the OCTOBER "Breast Cancer Awareness Month 13+". The products will be available for purchase on the company's website September 21st, 2020.

OPTEC is also introducing a new advanced personal FDA approved sanitizer range of products which include multiple versions of sanitization along with bacterial and virus protection technology for individual and commercial use. These products are currently in production and will be available for purchase and distribution early October 2020. The company will update the website with availability options at www.optecuvc.com.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products, related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

