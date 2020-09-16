The country's regulator has approved a government plan to tender for 11.81 GW of power generation capacity on top of the 2 GW tender opened last month.South Africa's minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe, has announced the National Energy Regulator of South Africa has approved a government plan to tender almost 12 GW of power generation capacity. The decision will enable the government to procure generation capacity in line with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2019), said Mantashe. The IRP aims for up to 6 GW of new large scale solar by 2030, as well as 6 GW of distributed-generation ...

