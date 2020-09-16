Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa Named Among the Top 10 East African Business Leaders

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa was recently named by the Africa Report as one of the top 10 East African business leaders.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is the founder and controlling shareholder of the Pan African Tobacco Group, which has become Africa's largest indigenous manufacturer of tobacco products. Last year, the company celebrated its 40th anniversary.

As a business leader, Ayabatwa is one of the few big Rwandan private-sector leaders to establish a strong presence outside of his home country, with Pan African Tobacco Group being active in Angola, Nigeria, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Being listed as one of the top 10 East African business leaders, Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is in good company with East Africa's corporate citizens that are poised to take the region to greater heights.

The 10 businessmen and women listed are leading in such sectors as investment, financing, banking, manufacturing, logistics, chemicals, property development, power generation, breweries, and hotels.

East Africa is no exception to the fact that the private sector is the engine of economic development. Successful businesses drive growth, create jobs and pay the taxes that finance services and investment. In dynamic economies, the private sector generates over 90% of jobs, funds over 60% of investments, and provides more than 80% of government revenues.

The 10 top business leaders in East Africa indicate that the region's private sector is finally taking off.

"I am honored to be recognized as one of East African businessmen and women providing job opportunities and growth for our region. We need to expand our ranks to enable our region to achieve greater prosperity," shares Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa.

About Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is a successful entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist from Rwanda. Ayabatwa is the founder and controlling shareholder of the Pan African Tobacco Group, Africa's largest indigenous manufacturer of tobacco products. The company, which celebrated its 40th year of operations last year, manufactures cigarettes in nine African countries including Nigeria, Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Uganda, and the United Arab Emirates. Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa is also one of Africa's leading philanthropists. He has helped communities uplift themselves in fields such as education, food security, afforestation, and water-access. Through his non-profit foundation, Ayababwa also strives to help young people to gain the practical engineering experience required to enter the job market in Africa.

