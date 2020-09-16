Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Secures Development Contract

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce a development contract with a recently launched California cannabis delivery company.

Strategic will be developing the online shopping portal and payment processing system for Cannagram, a Northern California based delivery only dispensary, which intends to use the technology to expand into a franchise model throughout California. The online system will ultimately be designed as a stand-alone infrastructure allowing other delivery companies to join and utilize the technology to service their respective regions. Similar in the way Air BnB or Uber provide the platform, while participants provide their own property, vehicle and licenses to operate within the system, delivery companies will be able to join the platform on their licenses. Customers will be able to shop on the platform and once orders are placed a local participating delivery company will be located to deliver the orders.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "This is a big contract for Strategic. The concept is really unique and has the ability to offer long term revenue to the Company. Once the platform is complete, there will be ongoing tech support and IT demands as the system scales to meet user demands."

