Database of Now Adds Industry Leaders Pulidori and Sandhar to Grow International Business

MemSQL, The Database of Now for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, has announced two executive hires to fuel the growth of its international efforts. Fabio Pulidori joins as vice president and managing director of EMEA. Sukki S. Sandhar comes aboard as vice president of international presales.

"The international market represents a significant growth opportunity for MemSQL," said Raj Verma, co-CEO of MemSQL. "Fabio and Sukki, who are proven industry innovators, are ideally positioned to drive our success in this arena. We're thrilled to have them join the executive team at this exciting time of expansion that builds on our success with U.S. enterprises."

Pulidori and Sandhar have also worked together at TIBCO and Congo. Pulidori most recently served as the vice president of sales EMEA at Congo. He previously spent 15 years at TIBCO, where he was head of sales and senior vice president for EMEA, running sales, presales, professional services, alliance and revenue for the region. Sandhar also joins MemSQL from Congo, where he acted as vice president of international presales. He spent more than a decade at TIBCO, and was senior director of presales for the enterprise solutions group.

"Real-time data has never been more important," said Pulidori. "I look forward to helping MemSQL customers benefit from the power of data to make in-the-moment decisions. I strongly believe that real-time data is the future and that the European market, where MemSQL already has some important references, is going to see some significant market movement in this area."

Sandhar said, "The fundamentals of a data layer that enables enterprise-wide access to the most accurate and up to date data at high concurrency hasn't changed. We are helping clients grappling with the high costs and complexity of a software stack simplify and improve their data insights and experience with MemSQL. I'm excited to help grow our business internationally."

About MemSQL

