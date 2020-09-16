Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Klinische Studien belegen Wirksamkeit! Auf den Spuren von Johnson & Johnson!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Tradegate
16.09.20
12:43 Uhr
8,166 Euro
+0,206
+2,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1128,14015:50
8,1108,14015:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2020 | 15:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee for SEB appointed

Press release
Stockholm, 16 september 2020



SEB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 30 March 2021.

The Nomination Committee members are:

Petra Hedengran, Investor, Chair of the Nomination Committee
Magnus Billing, Alecta
Lars Heikensten, Trygg-Stiftelsen
Johan Sidenmark, AMF
Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board, SEB

The shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 36,6 per cent of the voting rights of all shares in the Bank.

The SEB Board has appointed Sven Nyman additional member of the Committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare a proposal for Directors etc. to be presented to the Annual General Meeting 2021 for decision. The matters to be dealt with by the Nomination Committee are described on www.sebgroup.comunder the heading 'Annual General Meeting'.

A shareholder who would like to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@seb.seor by ordinary mail under the address Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Nomination Committee, Att: Ulf Thornander, KA1, 106 40 Stockholm, by Monday 11 January 2021 at the latest.

For further information, contact
Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 462 2111
pawel.wyszynski@seb.se (mailto:pawel.wyszynski@seb.se)		Press contact
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication
+46 70 763 9947
frank.hojem@seb.se (mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se)




SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On June 30, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,218 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,909 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com (https://www.sebgroup.com).


Attachment

  • Nomination Committee for SEB Appointed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd599241-a924-44a4-b1d3-b735e30472e4)
SEB AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.