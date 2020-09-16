Nomination Committee for SEB appointed

Press release

Stockholm, 16 september 2020









SEB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 30 March 2021.



The Nomination Committee members are:

Petra Hedengran, Investor, Chair of the Nomination Committee

Magnus Billing, Alecta

Lars Heikensten, Trygg-Stiftelsen

Johan Sidenmark, AMF

Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of the Board, SEB

The shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 36,6 per cent of the voting rights of all shares in the Bank.

The SEB Board has appointed Sven Nyman additional member of the Committee.

The Nomination Committee will prepare a proposal for Directors etc. to be presented to the Annual General Meeting 2021 for decision. The matters to be dealt with by the Nomination Committee are described on www.sebgroup.comunder the heading 'Annual General Meeting'.

A shareholder who would like to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@seb.seor by ordinary mail under the address Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Nomination Committee, Att: Ulf Thornander, KA1, 106 40 Stockholm, by Monday 11 January 2021 at the latest.

For further information, contact

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se (mailto:pawel.wyszynski@seb.se) Press contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46 70 763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se (mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se)









SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On June 30, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,218 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,909 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com (https://www.sebgroup.com).









Attachment