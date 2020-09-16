As DevOps and database DevOps adoption grows, Redgate is cited as a Sample Vendor in Continuous Compliance Automation category

Redgate was recently identified in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020, and cited as a Sample Vendor in Continuous Compliance Automation category.1 For Redgate, the mention in this report further validates the company's commitment to supporting its customers who need to balance the accelerated delivery that comes with DevOps, alongside the need to adhere to regulatory compliance.

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020 explores the people, processes and technologies that are relevant for companies looking to adopt DevOps initiatives. The Continuous Compliance Automation section of the report states, "CCA improves release velocity and reliability while simplifying compliance enforcement via automation."

As the report states: "Continuous compliance automation (CCA) integrates compliance and security policy enforcement into a DevOps delivery pipeline. CCA codifies and continuously applies compliance policies and controls while monitoring, correcting and protecting against vulnerabilities resulting from coding defects and misconfiguration."

As evidenced from Redgate's latest 2020 State of Database DevOps Report, compliance is a growing concern for companies. Sixty percent of enterprise respondents and 66% of small to medium businesses said the move to a fully automated database deployment process can be achieved in a year or less, which is a positive shift as companies speed up software delivery with reliable, repeatable processes that remove deployment bottlenecks.

"We're pleased to be cited as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's latest Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020," said Renu Martingale, Head of Product Marketing at Redgate. "For more than 20 years we've been delivering high quality software and tools that every database administrator needs to solve complex problems. In more recent years, we've begun to understand how those tools form end-to-end solutions that enable senior IT leaders to balance the need to protect sensitive data, while bringing database development and delivery practices in line with DevOps best practice."

The Market Guide for Compliance Automation Tools in DevOps2, which accompanies the Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020, also states in the Database Compliance Automation section: "Vendor tools in this space codify compliance needs by using a shift-left approach to compliance testing, which enables DevOps teams to work safely on databases. These tools also use a shift-right approach for compliance auditing and reporting to provide evidence of production activities that are governed by regulatory compliance needs."

A DevOps-focused approach to the database was shown to have a positive impact on compliance according to Redgate's Database DevOps Report, with 67% of those surveyed responding favorably. A contributing factor here is version control for the database, adopted by 58% of respondents, which helps ensure database processes are reliable and repeatable, and that companies can track any changes made to the database. As deployment frequency increases, version control will play an increasingly important role in compliance.

According to Gartner, "Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals."

