Permanent location established to serve the fast-growing client base in the Middle East

Preqin is pleased to announce that it has established a new permanent office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This location marks Preqin's 12th office opening, and its second in EMEA. Having opened three other new office locations in the past 12 months, the company now employs more than 600 people in nine countries on four continents.

Located in the Dubai International Finance Center (DIFC), the office opens with a team of three staff dedicated to serving the alternative assets community in the Middle East. Over the next six months, Preqin expects to grow that to five people.

Ben Cluny, Preqin's SVP of EMEA Sales, said "the Middle East has a huge network of fund managers, investors and service providers that are active in the alternative assets space. It's a rapidly growing market, and there's a really vibrant community based in the region. We felt that in order to best serve our clients we should be a part of the fabric of that community, and we're thrilled at the warm reception we've received. We are very pleased to be able to offer our clients the first-rate hands-on service they deserve, as well as helping to promote and grow an exciting market."

The new office reflects the strong growth of the $11tn alternative assets industry, which has continued even as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted business activity in 2020. It is part of Preqin's commitment to being embedded in the communities that it serves, and is part of an ongoing program to open regional offices beyond the traditional economic hubs of New York, London, and Singapore.

