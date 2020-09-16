Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2020) - Manganese X Energy (TSXV: MN) (OTC PINK: SNCGF) (FSE: 9SC2) has completed the tendering of drill contracts for the upcoming drill program at its Battery Hill project, which is expected to start within three weeks. The company's 100% owned Battery Hill property, located in Carlton County, New Brunswick, consists of 56 claims totaling 896 hectares.

The upcoming drill program, consisting of approximately 20 holes totaling a minimum of 3,000 meters, is intended to upgrade the current classification of mineralization to inferred or higher resource status. The program will focus on near surface, higher grade areas of the deposit such as the Moody Hill zones.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Manganese X" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyslCWRdRZA

The Manganese deposits are located approximately 5 kilometers northwest of the town of Woodstock and are easily accessible from the Trans-Canada highway via all-weather roads. The property encompasses all or part of four Manganese zones, Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm and Maple Hill.

Previous diamond drilling by the Company totals 5,188 meters in 25 holes and has been completed over a 1.8 kilometer strike length of the prospective manganese occurrence trend. Most holes intercepted significant grades and widths of manganese mineralization such as 10.75% Mn over 52.6 meters in SF-16-05, 12.96% Mn over 32.85 meters in SF-16-08 and 9.39% Mn over 74.0 meters in SF-17-18.

In June, the company completed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report which stated that Metallurgical and Purification testing on the Battery Hill mineralization successfully demonstrated techniques capable of producing high purity manganese sulphate to 99.95%, with low contaminants, a level potentially sufficient for the use as a component in the production of EV and storage battery manufacturing.

Upon successful completion of the drill program and ongoing metallurgical studies recommended in the Technical Report, work will be initiated toward the completion of a preliminary economic assessment.

On September 10th, the company reported that it had received additional favourable metallurgical results from Kemetco Research Inc. in the development process that has now demonstrated greater efficiency and improved economics leading to commercialization.

The company, together with Kemetco, is developing a flowsheet to produce ultrahigh-purity battery-grade manganese products for the growing electric-vehicle and energy storage sectors, using the ethical and sustainable North American mineralization at Battery Hill.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ManganeseXEnergyCorp.com, contact Martin Kepman, CEO, at 514-802-1814 or email martin@kepman.com.

