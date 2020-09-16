Anzeige
AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected to present at the fifth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub. The event utilizes a small group format in which Altigen's CEO, Jerry Fleming, will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. Following the event, Altigen's presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of the Altigen website, located at https://www.altigen.com/about-us/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com.

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606282/Altigen-Communications-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-MicroCap-Leadership-Summit

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
