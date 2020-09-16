FactMR: Bathroom Sink Market to Witness Increased Usage in Residential Application During 2020-2030, COVID-19 has Cued a Slump in demand: Fact.MR

The bathroom sink market is anticipated to foresee sturdy growth, as an aftershock of the increasing hospitality and construction sector, particularly in Europe, North America, and rising new markets in the Asia Pacific region.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / The bathroom sink market is projected to grow at a 7% value CAGR over the assessment period from 2020 to 2030. As per a recent Fact.MR report, the growing infrastructure sector, in both, non-residential and residential application areas, is to fuel the bathroom sinks demand throughout the assessment period. The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the consumption and buying habits of the consumers since the enactment of nationwide lockdown, due to the temporary suspension of non-essential products.

"Growing spending from regional governments for better sanitation amenities is likely to generate numerous development prospects for bathroom sink manufacturers," opines FACT.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4862

Bathroom Sink Market- Critical Takeaways

In terms of product, the under-mount sinks will be accounting for 24.4% of the overall market revenue share in 2020 and will generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.9 Billion towards 2030 end.

Based on application, bathroom sinks sales for residential applications will record a remarkable 7% CAGR over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific has shown impressive growth in the production and application in the bathroom sink market, registering an 8% CAGR.

MEA will exhibit a maximum growth rate than average in value terms, over the assessment period.

Bathroom Sink Market- Drivers

Rapid industrialization and advancements in construction technology will provide an impetus to market growth.

Steady growth in the worldwide construction sector particularly in emerging regions remains the primary market driver.

A growing number of five-star restaurants and hotels in emerging countries in Asia and MEA support demand.

The assurance of global presence through digital platforms has provided a boost for market development.

Bathroom Sink Market- Restraints

The high price associated with designs and customization of bathroom sink might hamper growth.

Fluctuations in raw material costs act as a restraint for the development of the market.

Bathroom Sink Market-COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has put a dent on the revenue pool of the bathroom sink market. Impacting majorly most of the nations, the outbreak has inflicted strict social distancing and lockdowns measures. This has ensued in the supply chain disruption. The crisis has significantly influenced customer needs in the market. Nevertheless, governments are putting resources of huge amounts for the increment of enhanced sanitation amenities. These investments would welfare the bathroom sink market, and increment in demand is estimated until halfway of the projected period.

Explore the global bathroom sink market with 80 figures, 72 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4862/bathroom-sink-market

Competitive Landscape

Major companies identified in the global bathroom sink market include LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Roca Sanitario, S.A., Meon Inc., Huida Sanitary Ware, Annwa, and Duravit. Key participants in the market to focus on product lines variation and product innovation. Moreover, players are extending their market presence with the assistance of numerous digital and e-Commerce platforms to gain their target users. Partnership with local or regional players is witnessed as a significant strategy of manufacturers. For instance,

LIXIL declared collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to bring first of its kind 'reinvented toilet' for household usage soon in markets. This is a product of Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.

About the Study

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the bathroom sink market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the bathroom sink market is covered in this Fact.MR report. The study provides insights according to product (under-mount sinks, pedestal sinks, top-mount sinks, integrated sink and countertops, vessel sinks, wall-mounted sinks, semirecessed sinks, console sinks and washplane sinks), and application (non-residential and residential) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage of the Retail & Consumer Goods Industry

Massive Wood Slabs Market - Get insights on the massive wood slabs market through FACT.MR's report covering detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis for projection period 2020-2030.

Ceramic Tiles Market - FACT.MR's exhaustive study on the global ceramic tiles market covers the latest trends, innovations, key players, and popular strategies for the period 2020-2030.

Kids Furniture Market - Obtain detailed analysis on the kids furniture market through FACT.MR's report covering competitive analysis, key regions, and segmental analysis for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. FACT.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1621/global-bathroom-sink-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606335/Bathroom-Sink-Market-to-Witness-Increased-Usage-in-Residential-Application-During-2020-2030-COVID-19-has-Cued-a-Slump-in-demand-FactMR