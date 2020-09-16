Alliance of Public Relations Agencies in 100+ countries combines flexibility and multi-industry PR expertise for companies seeking global growth and increased brand awareness

GlobalCom PR Network (GCPR), an alliance of 80 public relations agencies in more than 100 countries, is delivering even greater strategic value to companies looking to expand their global footprint, with the appointment of two new Managing Directors from the North America and Asia markets to the GCPR Board. Vivian Kelly, CEO of Interprose in the U.S. and Lars Voedisch, Managing Director of PRecious Communications, headquartered in Singapore, join Ralf Hartmann, Founder of GCPR in Germany, and Richard Merrin, Managing Director, Spreckley in the UK, on the GlobalCom Board of Directors to provide strategic direction for the growing GCPR Network, and pan-global insights for international enterprises, including start-ups, mid-sized companies and brand leaders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005197/en/

Vivian Kelly, CEO of Interprose (Photo: Business Wire)

"We live in a decentralized world, and companies are looking for trusted partners who understand their business, and can scale as they expand into new markets," said Ralf Hartmann. "Our clients are assured of the best, most cost-effective approach to multi-market PR, from experts in their field. Having Vivian and Lars join the Board gives our clients a more comprehensive global view on new markets and how best to penetrate them from an awareness building perspective."

The GlobalCom PR Network provides an efficient and flexible public relations model that can grow or decrease according to a company's needs. It enables businesses to tap into new markets as required and as budgets allow. Companies can engage in-country partners in ad hoc PR projects or long term campaigns according to the objectives, timeframe and required outcomes. The GCPR model provides flexibility and is designed to accommodate a range of PR budgets, while delivering a measurable return on investment.

The GlobalCom PR Network's proven market expertise includes consumer electronics and lifestyle, financial services and FinTech, healthcare, IT and telecoms, emerging technologies, renewable energy, sustainability, tourism and hospitality, and many other industries.

Both Vivian and Lars are PR veterans and entrepreneurs with decades of experience in their field. In addition to her knowledge of the ever-evolving communications landscape, Vivian is an advocate for technology companies promoting diversity, equality and inclusion, by providing opportunities for brand ambassadors of all backgrounds to serve as spokespeople and thought leaders. She was recently recognized among the winners of the Diversity Journal 2020 Women Worth Watching in Leadership Award. Other industry recognitions include Smart CEO's BRAVA Award honoring Top Female CEOs and Washington Women in PR (WWPR) Woman of the Year Award finalist. She is also invited to share her PR knowledge and expertise in educational forums, including a recent Business Wire PR Agency Experts roundtable discussion and a Telecom Council meeting on Innovation in Telework.

Lars is known for growing, managing and defending leading brands' reputations. His award-winning integrated, strategic communications consultancy has operations across the Asia Pacific region. Lars has provided strategic communications counsel to over 300 startups (including 15 unicorns), as well as enterprises, lifestyle brands and government agencies. Lars and his agency have been honored with multiple industry accolades, including Independent Agency Head of the Year at the 2019 Marketing Talent Awards, the Public Relations Communications Association Southeast Asia (PRCA SEA) Medium Consultancy of the Year Award twice in a row, and the 2020 Best Campaign for Corporate, Financial and Investor Relations.

About GlobalCom PR Network

GlobalCom PR Network is an alliance of 80 public relations firms delivering proven integrated campaigns to global organizations. With 1,400 experienced PR consultants in more than 100 countries, GlobalCom PR Network serves national and multinational clients who benefit from local expertise and international presence. For more information, visit the website at www.gcpr.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005197/en/

Contacts:

Vivian Kelly

Interprose, USA

viviankelly@interprosepr.com

+1 703.509.5412

Lars Voedisch

PRecious Communications, Singapore

Lars@preciouscomms.com

+65 9170 2470

Ralf Hartmann

GlobalCom PR Network, Germany

ralf@gcpr.net

+49 172 810 2646

Richard Merrin

Spreckley, UK

richardmerrin@spreckley.co.uk

+44 (0)20 7388 9988