Volocopter offers reservations for commercial flights

Be the First to Fly with an Electric Air Taxi

BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Greentech Festival in Berlin today, Volocopter, the pioneer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM), announced that the world's first public sale for electrical air taxi flight reservations has started. Effective immediately, Volocopter fans world-wide can reserve their tickets online and be amongst the very first to take this new form of mobility. The VoloFirst ticket costs €300 and can be reserved with a 10% deposit. There are only 1000 presale reservations available for a limited time.

Volocopter opens reservations for electrical urban air taxi flights ©Volocopter

The announcement follows Volocopter's successful demonstration flights in Stuttgart, at Helsinki's international airport, and over Singapore'sMarina Bay. "Based on our public test flights and regulatory achievement record, we have paved the way to make electric flight in cities common in just a few years. With the start of reservations, we now invite our supporters and innovators around the world to join us and be amongst the first to experience this new and exciting form of mobility," said Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter. The reservations are available world-wide on the Volocopter Reservation Platform.

"While the final certification for air taxis is still pending, we do have a detailed realistic timeline to launch commercial VoloCity flights in the next 2-3 years. Moreover, those who reserve now can receive the latest updates about our progress and the commercial launch plan," said Volocopter's Chief Commercial Officer Christian Bauer.

Volocopter first made aviation history in 2011 with its "Yoga-Ball" flight. Since then, Volocopter showed its technological leadership in several piloted and unpiloted flights across the world. It is the only eVTOL focused aerospace company to receive Design Organization Approval (DOA) from the European Aviation Safety Agency. Volocopter continues to work closely with cities and partners around the world to bring together all expertise necessary to make battery powered air taxis a reality: regulatory, cities, infrastructure developers, and flight traffic management providers amongst others.

For now, Volocopter is ready to gain market traction, offer the public their future services with a realistic timeline, and become the first electric air taxi company to acquire paying end-customers.

About Volocopter GmbH

Volocopter is building the world's first sustainable and scalable urban air mobility business to bring affordable air taxi services to megacities worldwide. With the VoloCity, the company is developing the first fully electric "eVTOL" aircraft in certification to safely and quietly transport passengers within cities. Volocopter leads and cooperates with partners in infrastructure, operations, and air traffic management to build the ecosystem necessary to 'Bring Urban Air Mobility to Life'. www.volocopter.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275054/Volocopter_Ticketsale.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275053/Volocopter_Logo.jpg

Volocopter Logo

