The "Netherlands Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market in Netherlands has recorded a CAGR of 26.7% during 2015-2019. The e-gift card industry in Netherlands will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 16.9% during 2020-2024. e-gift card market in the country is estimated to reach US$ 1150.8 million by 2024.
Socio-economic environment in Netherlands has been impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak. While the pandemic has negatively impacted growth across key industries, there has been a large-scale adoption of digital payment both by retail and business consumers. Supported by broader industry trends, and shift in consumer behaviour, overall gifting and gift card industry has witnessed fundamental changes. Consequently, sale of e-gift card or digital gift card has witnessed sharp increase in Q2 2020, according to the Global Gift Card Survey.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Netherlands. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.
Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:
- Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).
- Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides top level analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses market dynamics by type of consumer (retail and corporate SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card, and market share by retail sectors.
- Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail festivals special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to digital gift card (e-gift card) dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.
- Market share by retailer: Provides overall market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Netherlands.
- Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Netherlands
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Netherlands
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Netherlands
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- Festivals Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Company Size
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Netherlands
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Netherlands
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Spend by Product Categories in Netherlands
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Netherlands
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Netherlands
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market). Key Retailers Covered Include:
- Royal Ahold NV
- Jumbo Supermarkten BV
- Blokker Nederland BV
- Sperwer Holding BV
- Intergamma BV
- Hema BV
- Detailresult Groep NV
- Sligro Food Group NV
- V&D BV
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Euretco BV
- H&M Hennes Mauritz AB
- Coòperatieve Primera BA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8bua5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005617/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900