Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Klinische Studien belegen Wirksamkeit! Auf den Spuren von Johnson & Johnson!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KEE9 ISIN: US0537741052 Ticker-Symbol: CUCA 
Tradegate
16.09.20
09:53 Uhr
27,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,20027,40016:13
27,20027,40016:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALD
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALD SA9,420+0,21 %
AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC27,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.