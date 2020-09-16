2020 Southern Alberta Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Southern Alberta 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners: Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Southern Alberta.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third-party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry.

"We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Southern Alberta."

Find the list of Award Winners below:

AUTOMOBILE & TRANSPORTATION

Cal Alta Auto Glass Ltd.

Automobile Windshields

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.calaltaglass.com

403-291-7020

Greenwood Rentals

Trailers - Rental, Leasing and Sales

945 48 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 2A7

www.greenwoodrentals.ca

403-540-2500

Kramer Mazda

Automobile Dealer - Mazda

11888 Macleod Trail S, Calgary, AB, T2J 7J2

www.kramermazda.com

403-259-0500

MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting

Automobile Body Shops

908 53 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 6N9

www.maaco.ca/locations/ab/calgary-12457

403-454-3500

Mikasa Automotive

Automobile Repair - Red Deer

4645 - 62 Street, Red Deer, AB, T4N 2R4

www.mikasaautomotive.com

403-348-5858

Napa AutoPro

Automobile Repair - Southern Alberta

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.napaautopro.com

Southland Registrations Ltd.

License and Registry Services

106-B, 9705 Horton Road SW, Calgary, AB, T2V 2X5

www.southreg.ca

403-255-3653

BUSINESS SERVICES

ASAP Signs

Signs

12-1115 48th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 2A7

www.asapsigns.ca

403-287-7446

Atcom Systems

Telephone Systems, Sales and Services

7023 5 Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 2G2

www.atcomsystems.ca

403-212-5276

Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing Inc.

Web Design

1732 - 11 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T3C 0N4

www.blueoceaninteractive.com

403-455-1658 | 1-888-595-9932

Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.

Customs Brokers

10B, 1323-44 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6L5

www.ccb.ab.ca

403-269-4393

Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.

Paralegal Services

4014 Macleod Trail SE, Suite 204, Calgary, AB, T2G 2R7

www.canadianlegal.org

403-229-2774

Change My Life Coaching

Life Coaching

550 11 Avenue SW, #611, Calgary, AB, T2R 1M7

www.changemylifecoaching.ca

403-910-7111 | 1-844-910-7111

Connect Canada Immigration Services Inc

Immigration Consulting

#222, 7 Westwinds Crescent NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 5H2

www.connectcanada.com

403-454-4436

Digital Post

Photocopying, Printing and Digital Services

4509 Manhattan Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4B3

www.digitalpost.ca

403-287-7217

Earthmaster Environmental Strategies

Environmental Consultant

200, 358-58th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2H 2M5

www.earthmaster.ca

403-201-5111

Equium Group

Property Management

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.equium.ca

403-265-4431

Fatali Investigations

Investigators

4000, 873 85 Street SW #96108 West Springs, Calgary, AB, T3H 0L3

www.fataliinvestigations.com

403-401-8640

Murphy Business Alberta

Business Brokers

234-5149 Country Hills Boulevard NW #151, Calgary, AB, T3A 5K8

www.murphybusinessalberta.ca

403-800-9894

Resolve Legal Group

Lawyer - Family Law

#440, 318 11 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 0Y2

www.resolvelegalgroup.com

403-229-2365 | 1-866-RESOLVE

Select Delivery Systems Inc.

Courier Services

Bay 1, 3815 - 61 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2C 1V5

www.selectdelivery.net

403-225-6080

United Benefits Group

Life Insurance Advisor for Business Owners

4th Floor, 909-17th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 0A4

www.unitedadvisors.ca

403-264-8020 | 1-888-264-8020

Yanko & Popovic Law Firm

Lawyer - Personal Injury

Suite 301, 300 Manning Road NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8K4

www.yanko.ca

403-262-0262

YYC Employment Law Group

Lawyer - Employment Law

605 11 Avenue SW, Suite 303, Calgary, AB, T2R 0E1

www.yyc.law

403-384-9204

EDUCATION

Academy of Learning

School - Career and Business

495 36 Street NE #260, Calgary, AB T2A 6K3

www.academyoflearning.ab.ca

403-569-8973

Chinook School of Music

School - Music

3522 - 19 Street SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 4X6

www.chinookschoolofmusic.com

403-246-8446

MathPro Learning Centre

Tutoring

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.mathpro.ca

403-284-3111

The Esthetic Institute Training Center

School - Hair Dressing and Esthetics

4110 7005 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0J1

www.estheticinstitute.ca

403-263-2204 | 800-665-6520

EVERYDAY LIFE

A Maid For A Day

Maid - House Cleaning Services

1 - 2104 Kensington Road NW, Calgary, Alberta, T2N 3R7

www.amaidforaday.ca

430-283-2500

Airline Ticket Centre.ca

Travel Agencies

916 16 Avenue NW, Calgary, AB, T2M 0K3

www.airlineticketcentre.ca

403-289-6656

Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Restaurant - Sports Bar and Lounge

6060 Memorial Drive NE, Calgary, AB, T2A 5Z5

www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com

403-248-3344

Bon Ton Meat Market

Meat Market/Deli

28 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary, AB, T3G 2T3

www.bontonmeatmarket.com

403-282-3132

Bumble Bee Baskets Inc.

Gift Baskets

4112 8th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2G 3A7

www.bumblebeebaskets.ca

403-201-1166

Calgary Jewellery Ltd.

Jewellers

1201 17th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 0C1

www.calgaryjewellery.com

403-245-3131

Cristy's Roast Chicken

Restaurant - Bar-B-Q & Chicken

2775 32 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T1Y 2G1

www.cristys-chicken.com

403-250-2828

ExecSuite Inc.

Executive Suites

702- 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 3B4

www.execsuite.ca

403-294-5800 | 1-800-667-4980

Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza

Restaurant - Local Steakhouse

2430 Crowchild Trail North Calgary, AB T2M 4N5

www.nickscalgary.com

403-282-9278

Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Spa

Pet Grooming

175, 755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Box 81141, Calgary, AB, T2J 0N3

Pawsitivelypurrfect.myonlineappointment.com

403-258-3322

POINTTS - The Traffic Ticket Specialists

Traffic Ticket Defense

705 - 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 0T9

www.pointts.com

403-262-1455

Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd.

Caterers

#321 5303 68 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2C 4Z2

www.rockymountainbbq.ca

403-651-9926

Silver Dragon

Restaurant - Fine Chinese Cuisine

106 - 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 5K4

www.silverdragoncalgary.com | www.silverdragonbanff.ca

403-264-5326

Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training

Pet Training

#4, 2180 Pegasus Way NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 8M5

www.sithappens.org

403-408-7309

Space Place NW Storage Ltd.

Storage - Self Service

118 Bowridge Drive NW, Calgary, AB, T3B 2T9

www.spstorage.com

403-288-2620

The Canadian Brewhouse

Restaurant - Pub

Head Office, 1112 - 95 Street SW, Edmonton, AB, T6X 0A7

www.thecanadianbrewhouse.com

780-469-5126

Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique

Tobacconist

927 General Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 9E1

www.tobaccooutlet.ca

403-453-1110

United Alarm

Alarm Systems

200 - 3515 32nd Street NE, Calgary, AB, T1Y 5Y9

www.unitedalarm.ca

403-261-8838 | 1-877-261-8838

VCA Canada Calgary North Animal Hospital

Veterinarians

4204 4th Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2K 1A2

www.vcacanada.com/calgarynorth

403-277-0135

FINANCE & INSURANCE

BNA Debt Solutions

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

#150, 703- 64 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2H 2C3

www.bnadebtsolutions.ca

403-232-6220 | 1-888-232-6220

Money Mentors

Credit & Debt Counselling Services

Airstate Building, 150 - 1200 59th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 2M4

www.moneymentors.ca

403-265-2201 | 1-888-294-0076

Shajani LLP Chartered Professional Accountants and Advisors

Accountants - Small Business

Suite 200, 1721 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T3C 0K1

www.shajani.ca

403-209-1190 | 403-630-7803

Toole Peet Insurance

Insurance Agents & Brokers

1135 17th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 0B6

www.toolepeet.com

403-245-1177 | 1-888-838-6653

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Apex Massage Therapy

Massage Therapy

2012 12 Avenue NW Calgary, AB T2N 1J7

www.apexmassage.com

403-270-7788

Beauty Depot

Cosmetic and Beauty Suppliers

4110 7005 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0J1

www.beauty-depot.ca

403-263-2204 | 800-665-6520

Bronze Baxx Tanning Studio

Suntanning Salons

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.bronzebaxxtanning.com

403-244-2299

Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic

Podiatrist - Foot Clinic

2520 Toronto Crescent NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 3V9

www.calgarypodiatrist.com

403-247-1961

Dr. Kristina Zakhary Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Cosmetic Procedures

Suite 404, 2303 4 Street SW, Calgary, AB, T2S 2S7

www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca

403-450-3759

EFW Radiology

Diagnostic Imaging Clinics

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.efwrad.com

403-541-1200

Family Braces

Orthodontist

11820 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary, AB, T3R 0A1

www.familybraces.ca

403-202-9220

Lasik MD

Laser Vision Correction

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

www.lasikmd.com

403-444-4444 | 1-866-961-2020

Lions Park Denture Clinic

Denturists

1521 19 Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 2K2

www.lionsparkdenturesab.ca

403-284-1803

Market Mall Eye Clinic - LensCrafters

Optician/Optometrist

3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Inside Lenscrafters, Calgary, AB, T3A 0E2

www.marketmalleyeclinic.com/book-online

587-324-2824

Titan Health & Safety Ltd

Health & Safety Training

401 35th Avenue NW, Calgary, AB, T2K 0C2

www.titanhealth.ca

403-452-7727

Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa

Day Spa - Red Deer

#2, 6200 67A Street, Red Deer, AB, T4P 3E8

www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com

403-314-1933

HOME & CONSTRUCTION

4-Star Electric Ltd.

Electrical Contractors

130, 32 Westwinds Crescent NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 5L3

www.4starelectric.com

403-248-0037

A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring (1985) Ltd.

Concrete Breaking, Coring, Cutting

4949 Hubalta Road SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1T5

www.a-1concrete.com

403-273-7500

Alberta Carpet Cleaning

Carpet & Rug Cleaning

3343-44th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2B 3K6

www.albertahomeservices.com

403-299-0288

Alberta Dampproofing & Waterproofing Ltd.

Waterproofing & Foundations

4552 14 Street NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 6T7

www.altadamp.com

403-250-9737

Alberta Furnace Cleaning

Furnace and Duct Services

3343-44th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2B 3K6

www.albertahomeservices.com

403-299-0288

Astra Group Corp.

Fire and Water Damage Restoration

888 - 3 Street SW, 10th Floor Bankers Hall, West Tower, Calgary, AB, T2P 5C5

www.astra-group.ca

403-770-6463| 1-833-MY-ASTRA

Awnings & More Inc.

Canopies & Awnings

41 Brightonwoods Gardens SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2Z 0P9

www.awningsandmore.ca

587-317-6933

Bath Fitter

Bathtub Refinishing & Remodeling

#11, 711 - 48 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4X2

www.bathfitter.com

403-720-3484

Bignold Painters

Painting Contractors Residential

#226, 1111 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 0E6

www.bignold.com

403-714-8063

Bob Wallace Excavating Ltd.

Excavation and Demolition Contractors

212 Macleod Trail W, De Winton, AB T0L 0X0

www.bobwallaceexcavating.ca

403 804-3115

Bond Contracting & Construction Inc.

Home Renovation

755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Box 81141, Calgary, AB, T2J 1R6

www.bondconstruction.ca

403-271-3501

Calgary Contract Upholstery

Upholsters

337 41 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2N4

www.contractupholstery.ca

403-277-8877

Carrington Lighting

Lighting Fixtures Stores

2513 5 Avenue NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 0T4

www.carringtonlighting.com

403-264-5483

Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc.

Asbestos Removal

PO Box 86082- RPO Marda Loop SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 6B7

www.certifiedasbestos.com

403-437-8070

Chinook Exteriors Inc

Eavestrough

408 Auburn Bay Heights SE, Calgary, AB, T3M 0A9

www.chinookexteriors.ca

587-999-7170

Consignment Gallery

Furniture Retailer

533 58 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0P7

www.consignmentgallery.ca

403-253-7880

Delta Construction & Siding Ltd.

Siding

39 Skyline Crescent NE, Calgary, AB, T2K 5X2

www.deltasiding.ca

403-241-9838

Economy Paving

Paving Contractors

7419 40 Street NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 4H2

www.economypaving.ca

403-278-7727

Executive Millwork Inc.

Millwork & Cabinetry

Suite 5-1212 38 Avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta, T2E 6N2

www.ExecutiveMillwork.com

403-291-0400

Flooring Superstores of Calgary

Flooring Contractors

1825 32 Avenue NE, Bay 6, Calgary, Alberta, T2E 7C8

www.flooringsuperstorescalgary.ca

403-290-0006

Homes by Avi

Home Builder

245 Forge Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0S9

www.homesbyavi.com

403-536-7000

Invisible Windows

Window Cleaning

4639 6th Street NE Calgary, AB T2E 3Z6

www.invisiblewindows.ca

403-265-9290

JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning Ltd.

Air Conditioning and Heating

124, 2331 50th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2B 0N1

www.jpsfurnace.ca

403-510-1204

Knight Plumbing and Heating AC Ltd.

Plumbing Contractors

#201, 10861-50 Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2C 3E5

www.knightplumbing.ca

403-297-8928

Mr. Fireplace

Fireplace Sales & Services

5410 - 17 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2A 0W1

www.mrfireplace.com

403-272-9845

Mr. Rooter Plumbing

Drainage & Sewer Services

6939 Farrell Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0T3

www.mrrooter.ca/calgary

403-640-7789

Naiad Irrigation Systems

Irrigation Systems

21, 235105 Wrangler Drive, Rocky View, AB T1X 0K3

www.naiadirrigation.ca

403-618-3767

National Fence & Deck

Decks & Patios

146 Panamount View NW, Calgary, AB, T3K 0A8

www.nfdinc.ca

403-669-7721

OPUS Corporation

Commercial General Contractor, Developer and Property Manager

5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB, T2V 1H2

www.opuscorp.ca

403-209-5555

Pacific Stone Fabrication

Countertops

10510 46 Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2C 1G1

www.pacificstone.ca

403-238-1100

Prestige Railings & Stairs Ltd.

Railing Contractors

2777 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, AB, T1Y 7J7

www.prestigerailings.com

403-250-1020 | 1-800-382-8502

RE/MAX Maximized

Real Estate - Residential

Calgary & Area GA Committee #187 919 Centre Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2E 2P6

www.remax.ca

403-287-4919

Sunik Roofing

Roofing Contractors

10 261051 Wagon Wheel View, Rocky View, AB, T4A 0E2

www.sunikroofingcalgary.ca

403-280-2803

Tazscapes Landscaping Calgary

Landscape Contractors

61 Nolanhurst Crescent NW, Calgary, AB, T3R 0Z3

www.tazscapes.ca

587-578-0747

The Audio Room

Home Theatre Systems

1347 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T3C 0P6

www.theaudioroom.ca

403-244-0899

The Lawnfather

Lawn Maintenance

#202 - 90 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 5J9

www.lawnfather.ca

403-499-8410

Tile + Stone Source International

Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles

6204 6A Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 2B7

www.tilestonesource.com

403-252-8868

Ultra Lite Doors

Garage Door Dealers

7307 - 40th Street SE Calgary, AB T2C 2K4

www.ultralitedoors.ca

403-723-4300

Western Windows Alberta Ltd.

Windows and Doors

4858 50th Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 4L8

www.westernwindows.com

403-291-3035

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrook, St. John's and Halifax.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur

(888) 892-9273

info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

