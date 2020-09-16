2020 Southern Alberta Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Southern Alberta 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners: Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Southern Alberta.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third-party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry.
"We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Southern Alberta."
Find the list of Award Winners below:
AUTOMOBILE & TRANSPORTATION
Cal Alta Auto Glass Ltd.
Automobile Windshields
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.calaltaglass.com
403-291-7020
Greenwood Rentals
Trailers - Rental, Leasing and Sales
945 48 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 2A7
www.greenwoodrentals.ca
403-540-2500
Kramer Mazda
Automobile Dealer - Mazda
11888 Macleod Trail S, Calgary, AB, T2J 7J2
www.kramermazda.com
403-259-0500
MAACO Collision Repair & Auto Painting
Automobile Body Shops
908 53 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 6N9
www.maaco.ca/locations/ab/calgary-12457
403-454-3500
Mikasa Automotive
Automobile Repair - Red Deer
4645 - 62 Street, Red Deer, AB, T4N 2R4
www.mikasaautomotive.com
403-348-5858
Napa AutoPro
Automobile Repair - Southern Alberta
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.napaautopro.com
Southland Registrations Ltd.
License and Registry Services
106-B, 9705 Horton Road SW, Calgary, AB, T2V 2X5
www.southreg.ca
403-255-3653
BUSINESS SERVICES
ASAP Signs
Signs
12-1115 48th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 2A7
www.asapsigns.ca
403-287-7446
Atcom Systems
Telephone Systems, Sales and Services
7023 5 Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 2G2
www.atcomsystems.ca
403-212-5276
Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing Inc.
Web Design
1732 - 11 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T3C 0N4
www.blueoceaninteractive.com
403-455-1658 | 1-888-595-9932
Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.
Customs Brokers
10B, 1323-44 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6L5
www.ccb.ab.ca
403-269-4393
Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.
Paralegal Services
4014 Macleod Trail SE, Suite 204, Calgary, AB, T2G 2R7
www.canadianlegal.org
403-229-2774
Change My Life Coaching
Life Coaching
550 11 Avenue SW, #611, Calgary, AB, T2R 1M7
www.changemylifecoaching.ca
403-910-7111 | 1-844-910-7111
Connect Canada Immigration Services Inc
Immigration Consulting
#222, 7 Westwinds Crescent NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 5H2
www.connectcanada.com
403-454-4436
Digital Post
Photocopying, Printing and Digital Services
4509 Manhattan Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4B3
www.digitalpost.ca
403-287-7217
Earthmaster Environmental Strategies
Environmental Consultant
200, 358-58th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2H 2M5
www.earthmaster.ca
403-201-5111
Equium Group
Property Management
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.equium.ca
403-265-4431
Fatali Investigations
Investigators
4000, 873 85 Street SW #96108 West Springs, Calgary, AB, T3H 0L3
www.fataliinvestigations.com
403-401-8640
Murphy Business Alberta
Business Brokers
234-5149 Country Hills Boulevard NW #151, Calgary, AB, T3A 5K8
www.murphybusinessalberta.ca
403-800-9894
Resolve Legal Group
Lawyer - Family Law
#440, 318 11 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 0Y2
www.resolvelegalgroup.com
403-229-2365 | 1-866-RESOLVE
Select Delivery Systems Inc.
Courier Services
Bay 1, 3815 - 61 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2C 1V5
www.selectdelivery.net
403-225-6080
United Benefits Group
Life Insurance Advisor for Business Owners
4th Floor, 909-17th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 0A4
www.unitedadvisors.ca
403-264-8020 | 1-888-264-8020
Yanko & Popovic Law Firm
Lawyer - Personal Injury
Suite 301, 300 Manning Road NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8K4
www.yanko.ca
403-262-0262
YYC Employment Law Group
Lawyer - Employment Law
605 11 Avenue SW, Suite 303, Calgary, AB, T2R 0E1
www.yyc.law
403-384-9204
EDUCATION
Academy of Learning
School - Career and Business
495 36 Street NE #260, Calgary, AB T2A 6K3
www.academyoflearning.ab.ca
403-569-8973
Chinook School of Music
School - Music
3522 - 19 Street SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 4X6
www.chinookschoolofmusic.com
403-246-8446
MathPro Learning Centre
Tutoring
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.mathpro.ca
403-284-3111
The Esthetic Institute Training Center
School - Hair Dressing and Esthetics
4110 7005 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0J1
www.estheticinstitute.ca
403-263-2204 | 800-665-6520
EVERYDAY LIFE
A Maid For A Day
Maid - House Cleaning Services
1 - 2104 Kensington Road NW, Calgary, Alberta, T2N 3R7
www.amaidforaday.ca
430-283-2500
Airline Ticket Centre.ca
Travel Agencies
916 16 Avenue NW, Calgary, AB, T2M 0K3
www.airlineticketcentre.ca
403-289-6656
Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
Restaurant - Sports Bar and Lounge
6060 Memorial Drive NE, Calgary, AB, T2A 5Z5
www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com
403-248-3344
Bon Ton Meat Market
Meat Market/Deli
28 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary, AB, T3G 2T3
www.bontonmeatmarket.com
403-282-3132
Bumble Bee Baskets Inc.
Gift Baskets
4112 8th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2G 3A7
www.bumblebeebaskets.ca
403-201-1166
Calgary Jewellery Ltd.
Jewellers
1201 17th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 0C1
www.calgaryjewellery.com
403-245-3131
Cristy's Roast Chicken
Restaurant - Bar-B-Q & Chicken
2775 32 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T1Y 2G1
www.cristys-chicken.com
403-250-2828
ExecSuite Inc.
Executive Suites
702- 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 3B4
www.execsuite.ca
403-294-5800 | 1-800-667-4980
Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza
Restaurant - Local Steakhouse
2430 Crowchild Trail North Calgary, AB T2M 4N5
www.nickscalgary.com
403-282-9278
Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Spa
Pet Grooming
175, 755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Box 81141, Calgary, AB, T2J 0N3
Pawsitivelypurrfect.myonlineappointment.com
403-258-3322
POINTTS - The Traffic Ticket Specialists
Traffic Ticket Defense
705 - 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 0T9
www.pointts.com
403-262-1455
Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd.
Caterers
#321 5303 68 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2C 4Z2
www.rockymountainbbq.ca
403-651-9926
Silver Dragon
Restaurant - Fine Chinese Cuisine
106 - 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 5K4
www.silverdragoncalgary.com | www.silverdragonbanff.ca
403-264-5326
Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training
Pet Training
#4, 2180 Pegasus Way NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 8M5
www.sithappens.org
403-408-7309
Space Place NW Storage Ltd.
Storage - Self Service
118 Bowridge Drive NW, Calgary, AB, T3B 2T9
www.spstorage.com
403-288-2620
The Canadian Brewhouse
Restaurant - Pub
Head Office, 1112 - 95 Street SW, Edmonton, AB, T6X 0A7
www.thecanadianbrewhouse.com
780-469-5126
Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique
Tobacconist
927 General Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 9E1
www.tobaccooutlet.ca
403-453-1110
United Alarm
Alarm Systems
200 - 3515 32nd Street NE, Calgary, AB, T1Y 5Y9
www.unitedalarm.ca
403-261-8838 | 1-877-261-8838
VCA Canada Calgary North Animal Hospital
Veterinarians
4204 4th Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2K 1A2
www.vcacanada.com/calgarynorth
403-277-0135
FINANCE & INSURANCE
BNA Debt Solutions
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
#150, 703- 64 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2H 2C3
www.bnadebtsolutions.ca
403-232-6220 | 1-888-232-6220
Money Mentors
Credit & Debt Counselling Services
Airstate Building, 150 - 1200 59th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 2M4
www.moneymentors.ca
403-265-2201 | 1-888-294-0076
Shajani LLP Chartered Professional Accountants and Advisors
Accountants - Small Business
Suite 200, 1721 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T3C 0K1
www.shajani.ca
403-209-1190 | 403-630-7803
Toole Peet Insurance
Insurance Agents & Brokers
1135 17th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 0B6
www.toolepeet.com
403-245-1177 | 1-888-838-6653
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Apex Massage Therapy
Massage Therapy
2012 12 Avenue NW Calgary, AB T2N 1J7
www.apexmassage.com
403-270-7788
Beauty Depot
Cosmetic and Beauty Suppliers
4110 7005 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0J1
www.beauty-depot.ca
403-263-2204 | 800-665-6520
Bronze Baxx Tanning Studio
Suntanning Salons
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.bronzebaxxtanning.com
403-244-2299
Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic
Podiatrist - Foot Clinic
2520 Toronto Crescent NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 3V9
www.calgarypodiatrist.com
403-247-1961
Dr. Kristina Zakhary Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Cosmetic Procedures
Suite 404, 2303 4 Street SW, Calgary, AB, T2S 2S7
www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca
403-450-3759
EFW Radiology
Diagnostic Imaging Clinics
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.efwrad.com
403-541-1200
Family Braces
Orthodontist
11820 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary, AB, T3R 0A1
www.familybraces.ca
403-202-9220
Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
www.lasikmd.com
403-444-4444 | 1-866-961-2020
Lions Park Denture Clinic
Denturists
1521 19 Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 2K2
www.lionsparkdenturesab.ca
403-284-1803
Market Mall Eye Clinic - LensCrafters
Optician/Optometrist
3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Inside Lenscrafters, Calgary, AB, T3A 0E2
www.marketmalleyeclinic.com/book-online
587-324-2824
Titan Health & Safety Ltd
Health & Safety Training
401 35th Avenue NW, Calgary, AB, T2K 0C2
www.titanhealth.ca
403-452-7727
Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Day Spa - Red Deer
#2, 6200 67A Street, Red Deer, AB, T4P 3E8
www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com
403-314-1933
HOME & CONSTRUCTION
4-Star Electric Ltd.
Electrical Contractors
130, 32 Westwinds Crescent NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 5L3
www.4starelectric.com
403-248-0037
A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring (1985) Ltd.
Concrete Breaking, Coring, Cutting
4949 Hubalta Road SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1T5
www.a-1concrete.com
403-273-7500
Alberta Carpet Cleaning
Carpet & Rug Cleaning
3343-44th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2B 3K6
www.albertahomeservices.com
403-299-0288
Alberta Dampproofing & Waterproofing Ltd.
Waterproofing & Foundations
4552 14 Street NE, Calgary, AB, T2E 6T7
www.altadamp.com
403-250-9737
Alberta Furnace Cleaning
Furnace and Duct Services
3343-44th Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2B 3K6
www.albertahomeservices.com
403-299-0288
Astra Group Corp.
Fire and Water Damage Restoration
888 - 3 Street SW, 10th Floor Bankers Hall, West Tower, Calgary, AB, T2P 5C5
www.astra-group.ca
403-770-6463| 1-833-MY-ASTRA
Awnings & More Inc.
Canopies & Awnings
41 Brightonwoods Gardens SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2Z 0P9
www.awningsandmore.ca
587-317-6933
Bath Fitter
Bathtub Refinishing & Remodeling
#11, 711 - 48 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4X2
www.bathfitter.com
403-720-3484
Bignold Painters
Painting Contractors Residential
#226, 1111 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 0E6
www.bignold.com
403-714-8063
Bob Wallace Excavating Ltd.
Excavation and Demolition Contractors
212 Macleod Trail W, De Winton, AB T0L 0X0
www.bobwallaceexcavating.ca
403 804-3115
Bond Contracting & Construction Inc.
Home Renovation
755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Box 81141, Calgary, AB, T2J 1R6
www.bondconstruction.ca
403-271-3501
Calgary Contract Upholstery
Upholsters
337 41 Avenue NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2N4
www.contractupholstery.ca
403-277-8877
Carrington Lighting
Lighting Fixtures Stores
2513 5 Avenue NW, Calgary, AB, T2N 0T4
www.carringtonlighting.com
403-264-5483
Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc.
Asbestos Removal
PO Box 86082- RPO Marda Loop SW, Calgary, AB, T2T 6B7
www.certifiedasbestos.com
403-437-8070
Chinook Exteriors Inc
Eavestrough
408 Auburn Bay Heights SE, Calgary, AB, T3M 0A9
www.chinookexteriors.ca
587-999-7170
Consignment Gallery
Furniture Retailer
533 58 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0P7
www.consignmentgallery.ca
403-253-7880
Delta Construction & Siding Ltd.
Siding
39 Skyline Crescent NE, Calgary, AB, T2K 5X2
www.deltasiding.ca
403-241-9838
Economy Paving
Paving Contractors
7419 40 Street NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 4H2
www.economypaving.ca
403-278-7727
Executive Millwork Inc.
Millwork & Cabinetry
Suite 5-1212 38 Avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta, T2E 6N2
www.ExecutiveMillwork.com
403-291-0400
Flooring Superstores of Calgary
Flooring Contractors
1825 32 Avenue NE, Bay 6, Calgary, Alberta, T2E 7C8
www.flooringsuperstorescalgary.ca
403-290-0006
Homes by Avi
Home Builder
245 Forge Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0S9
www.homesbyavi.com
403-536-7000
Invisible Windows
Window Cleaning
4639 6th Street NE Calgary, AB T2E 3Z6
www.invisiblewindows.ca
403-265-9290
JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning Ltd.
Air Conditioning and Heating
124, 2331 50th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta, T2B 0N1
www.jpsfurnace.ca
403-510-1204
Knight Plumbing and Heating AC Ltd.
Plumbing Contractors
#201, 10861-50 Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2C 3E5
www.knightplumbing.ca
403-297-8928
Mr. Fireplace
Fireplace Sales & Services
5410 - 17 Avenue SE, Calgary, AB, T2A 0W1
www.mrfireplace.com
403-272-9845
Mr. Rooter Plumbing
Drainage & Sewer Services
6939 Farrell Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 0T3
www.mrrooter.ca/calgary
403-640-7789
Naiad Irrigation Systems
Irrigation Systems
21, 235105 Wrangler Drive, Rocky View, AB T1X 0K3
www.naiadirrigation.ca
403-618-3767
National Fence & Deck
Decks & Patios
146 Panamount View NW, Calgary, AB, T3K 0A8
www.nfdinc.ca
403-669-7721
OPUS Corporation
Commercial General Contractor, Developer and Property Manager
5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB, T2V 1H2
www.opuscorp.ca
403-209-5555
Pacific Stone Fabrication
Countertops
10510 46 Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2C 1G1
www.pacificstone.ca
403-238-1100
Prestige Railings & Stairs Ltd.
Railing Contractors
2777 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, AB, T1Y 7J7
www.prestigerailings.com
403-250-1020 | 1-800-382-8502
RE/MAX Maximized
Real Estate - Residential
Calgary & Area GA Committee #187 919 Centre Street NW, Calgary, AB, T2E 2P6
www.remax.ca
403-287-4919
Sunik Roofing
Roofing Contractors
10 261051 Wagon Wheel View, Rocky View, AB, T4A 0E2
www.sunikroofingcalgary.ca
403-280-2803
Tazscapes Landscaping Calgary
Landscape Contractors
61 Nolanhurst Crescent NW, Calgary, AB, T3R 0Z3
www.tazscapes.ca
587-578-0747
The Audio Room
Home Theatre Systems
1347 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T3C 0P6
www.theaudioroom.ca
403-244-0899
The Lawnfather
Lawn Maintenance
#202 - 90 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 5J9
www.lawnfather.ca
403-499-8410
Tile + Stone Source International
Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles
6204 6A Street SE, Calgary, AB, T2H 2B7
www.tilestonesource.com
403-252-8868
Ultra Lite Doors
Garage Door Dealers
7307 - 40th Street SE Calgary, AB T2C 2K4
www.ultralitedoors.ca
403-723-4300
Western Windows Alberta Ltd.
Windows and Doors
4858 50th Avenue NE, Calgary, AB, T3J 4L8
www.westernwindows.com
403-291-3035
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrook, St. John's and Halifax.
