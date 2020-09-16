Solos Endoscopy, Inc.: Solos Endoscopy's MammoView(R) Now for use with Low Temperature Sterilization System

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNDY) is pleased to announce it has completed the compatibility testing of its MammoView product line with The STERIS V-PRO 1 Low Temperature Sterilization System.

"Solos Endoscopy continues to strive and provide the latest reprocessing methods for its customers.", stated Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer. "In response to our customer's needs, we had our MammoView products tested for compatibility with the STERIS V-PRO Low Temperature Sterilization System." said Gatto. He further stated, "we are confident this additional sterilization method will expand our customer reach and enhance the efficiency of the MammoView products for our customers".

Solos MammoView Breast Endoscopy System employs advanced microendoscopes and optical technology to give physicians sharp, clear images of the milk ducts, where most of the breast cancers arise. Mammary ductoscopy is designed to provide physicians the means to detect, diagnose, and treat breast disease years before surgery, physical exams or other external imaging can reveal evidence of the disease.

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.: Solos Endoscopy Inc. has long provided quality healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com ). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

Investor Relations

(617) 360-9700

SOURCE: Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606062/Solos-Endoscopys-MammoViewR-Now-for-use-with-Low-Temperature-Sterilization-System