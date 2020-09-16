Fresh Figs Market to Find Growth Opportunities During Coronavirus Outbreak; Nutrition and Immunity Boosting Characteristics Aid Use in Functional Foods - Future Market Insights

Fresh fig producers are largely displaying interest in optimizing labor costs and complying with evolving food safety norms, as a significant portion of the global harvest continues to go towards dried products.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / The fresh figs market is expected to rise at a healthy 5.3% between the forecast years 2018 and 2027. The coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a moderate impact on the industry, largely owing to shortage of labor in agricultural operations during the crisis period. On the other hand, figs nutrition characteristics and potential for immunity boosting functions, generates short term opportunities.

"Frequent innovations in the food and beverage industry to retain the nutrients and flavor from natural foods is a key driver which will fuel growth of the global fresh figs market during the assessment period," says the FMI study.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9208

Fresh Figs Market - Leading Takeaways

Use of fresh figs in baked goods applications has gained attention in recent times owing to its role as an effective humectant.

Application of California figs in the tobacco industry as a flavor enhancer generates major growth opportunities.

Figs nutrition market applications in diabetes and cancer prevention to play major role in market growth.

Fresh Figs Market - Growth Factors

Regulatory approval for the use of fresh figs in free-from foods is a major factor contributing to market growth.

Research into potential fresh fig consumption in cell damage, and chronic ailment prevention supports adoption.

Growing interest by consumers into nutraceuticals and functional food consumption, are generating opportunities as an ingredient.

Fresh Figs Market - Constraints

Volatility of yield arising from weather and disease factors are a key challenge for market players.

Side effects of sore tongue from ficin enzyme arising from the consumption of fresh figs reduces consumption.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The fresh figs industry is expected to be moderately impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Shortage of workforce in agricultural operations such as harvesting are hurting yields and logistics. However, interest in the figs nutrition market factors as an immunity booster has increased opportunities for incorporation in to functional foods and nutraceutical products. In addition, market players are largely focused on distribution of their offerings to retailers, as demand from food service industry remains low during the crisis.

Explore data on the fresh fig market with 92 figures, 126 tables and the ToC. You will also find market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9208

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players participating in the fresh fig market are Olympiana Figs, Hadley Fruit Orchards Inc., Torres Tropical Fresh B.V., Roland Foods LLC, National Raisin Company, Meurens Naturals, and Yabanfood.

Leading players in the fresh fig market have been pushing for innovative applications of fresh figs and production expansion strategies to keep up with strong demand in food processing sector.

For instance, Earl's Organic has initiated fig production in two new sites in Corning and Stellar for California figs. Crystal Springs Produce has initiated a local agriculture initiative in collaboration with food service businesses around San Francisco. FruitLips has opened a fruit processing plant in Swartland which uses rejected fig fruit to produce jam products.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9208

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the fresh fig market. The market is segmented in terms of nature (organic and conventional), variety (smyrna, black, sari lop, mission, kadota, and others) and sales channel (modern trade, specialty stores, e-retailers, grocery stores, wholesale stores, industrial, and food service) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverage Landscape

Coconut Water Market: Find insights on the coconut water market with analysis of statistics, segments, players, influencers, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Lactates Market: FMI's report on the lactates market provides insights on the market for 2017-2027. The study evaluates restraining forces, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Phospholipase Enzyme Market: An analysis on the phospholipase enzyme market with data on opportunities, growth levers, regional markets, restraints, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fresh-figs-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/fresh-figs-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606343/Fresh-Figs-Market-to-Find-Growth-Opportunities-During-Coronavirus-Outbreak-Nutrition-and-Immunity-Boosting-Characteristics-Aid-Use-in-Functional-Foods-Future-Market-Insights