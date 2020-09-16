Mentor Spaces Teams Up With Landmark Ventures to Foster Mentorship Opportunities for Underrepresented Talent

Social Innovation Summit Organizers to Help Create and Build Inclusive Talent Pipelines

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Mentor Spaces, a virtual mentorship platform that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts, announced today a partnership with Landmark Ventures, a global strategic advisory firm that offers a unique combination of business development, influencer event programs, and global investment banking services. As the organizers of the Social Innovation Summit, Landmark Ventures will support the efforts of Mentor Spaces as it fosters mentorship and builds inclusive talent pipelines.

Landmark Ventures helps to promote dialogue through prestigious, curated industry events that provide valuable market insights, focus on trends and innovations shaping key industry sectors, and reflect the commitment to building and maintaining valuable partnerships. The Social Innovation Summit (SIS), a marquee event organized by Landmark Ventures, brings global thought leaders together for social impact discussions and networking opportunities. The SIS community represents a global convening of black swans and wayward thinkers that are at the forefront of innovative thinking to disrupt the social and economic status quo.

"We must provide the next generation of young, diverse leaders with a road to success through mentorship with experienced and influential executives," said Mel Ochoa, COO, Landmark Ventures. "Mentor Spaces embodies the mission and vision of the Social Innovation Summit, and I am thrilled to be partnering with such an impactful organization. The platform is the perfect opportunity for like-minded individuals to connect and organizations to find, hire and retain underrepresented talent."

"Landmark Ventures and the Social Innovation Summit have been helping to drive and foster diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the globe for years," said Chris Motley, Founder and CEO, Mentor Spaces. "I firmly believe that a person can't be who they haven't seen, and our partnership with Landmark Ventures will allow us to break barriers for underrepresented talent and connect them with diverse leaders to realize their potential."

Mentor Spaces will be participating in Landmark Ventures' series of virtual events for the Social Innovation Summit network during this year's UNGA Week 2020. Motley will speak on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2pm ET to discuss "Normalizing Black Wealth and Black Unicorns," alongside Mark Wilkins, Managing Director of UBS, Baron Davis, Investor & Founder of Baron Davis Enterprises, Henry Hipps, Deputy Director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Kori Hale, Chief Executive Officer of CultureBanx and Monique Idlett-Mosley, Founder & Managing Partner of Reign Ventures. This session will explore opportunities and challenges around creating inclusive communities in the face of injustice and racism. Click here to register for the strategy session on the new game plan and how to flip the narrative for Black founders.

Landmark Ventures and Mentor Spaces will provide future opportunities for mentors and protégés of the Mentor Spaces platform in order to further the collective vision and mission of the two organizations and build inclusive talent pipelines across the United States.

To learn more about Mentor Spaces and join the Mentor Spaces community, visit: https://www.mentorspaces.com/

ABOUT MENTOR SPACES

Mentor Spaces is a virtual mentorship company for emerging Black and Latinx professionals that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts while advancing the careers of underrepresented minorities. The Mentor Spaces platform, which is currently used by more than 10,000 emerging Black and Latinx leaders, allows corporate mentors to communicate with prospective employees in career interest-based groups making it easier for companies to find, hire and retain diverse talent. Companies, from startups to Fortune 500s, use Mentor Spaces to build a diverse talent pipeline, improve retention and enhance corporate culture. Find great talent at mentorspaces.com.

ABOUT LANDMARK VENTURES

Landmark Ventures is the ultimate dealmaking platform. A leading investment bank, curated events platform, and corporate advisory firm, Landmark has worked with hundreds of the top public companies, leading investment funds, and growth-oriented private companies over the past 20 years. The firm specializes in deep market insights and extensive personal relationships across the enterprise software, cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT), industrial tech, artificial intelligence, sports, marketing tech, and digital media sectors. A significant portion of these involve cross-border deals and relationships across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Israel.

Press Contact

Meaghan McGrath

meaghan@york.ie

(603)493-4201

SOURCE: Mentor Spaces

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606250/Mentor-Spaces-Teams-Up-With-Landmark-Ventures-to-Foster-Mentorship-Opportunities-for-Underrepresented-Talent