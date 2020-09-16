EPI Health, LLC: EPI Health Announces Rhofade(R) (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) Cream, 1% is now Covered on the Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary

Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary covers approximately 24 million lives

Rhofade® is the only FDA-approved alpha 1 agonist indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / EPI Health, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative prescription therapies to dermatologists, today announced that Express Scripts has provided access to RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1%, for topical use on its National Preferred Formulary.

"Access to RHOFADE on the Express Scripts' National Preferred Formulary reflects the important need for therapies that address rosacea." said John Donofrio, President of EPI Health. "We are committed to maximizing access for our patients, and as one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the US, Express Scripts' decision to provide access to RHOFADE on its national formulary opens up additional access to approximately 24 million lives."

About Rhofade®

RHOFADE is the only FDA-approved alpha 1 agonist indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

The National Rosacea Society (NRS) estimates that approximately 16 million Americans are affected by rosacea. Persistent facial redness (erythema) is cited as the most common sign of rosacea and may resemble a flushing or sunburn that does not go away. Typical triggers include sun exposure, stress, weather, food, and exercise. In an NRS survey, nearly 90% of rosacea patients said this condition had lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41% reported it had caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements.1

RHOFADE® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% Indication and ISI2

Indication

RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% is indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Potential Impacts on Cardiovascular Disease

Alpha-adrenergic agonists may impact blood pressure. RHOFADE® should be used with caution in patients with severe or unstable or uncontrolled cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension/hypotension. Advise patients with cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension/hypotension to seek immediate medical care if their condition worsens.

Potentiation of Vascular Insufficiency

RHOFADE should be used with caution in patients with cerebral or coronary insufficiency, Raynaud's phenomenon, thromboangiitis obliterans, scleroderma, or Sjögren's syndrome. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of potentiation of vascular insufficiency develop.

Risk of Angle Closure Glaucoma

RHOFADE may increase the risk of angle closure glaucoma in patients with narrow-angle glaucoma. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of acute angle closure glaucoma develop.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions for RHOFADE were: application site dermatitis 2 %, worsening inflammatory lesions of rosacea 1%, application site pruritus 1%, application site erythema 1%, and application site pain 1%.

Please see www.RHOFADE.com for full Prescribing Information.

About EPI Health, LLC

Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, EPI Health is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative prescription therapies to dermatologists while improving the quality of life of patients and providing outstanding medical services to the dermatology community. EPI Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of EPI Group. For more information, visit the EPI Health website at www.epihealth.com.

1 National Rosacea Society (https://www.rosacea.org).

2 Prescribing Information for RHOFADE. November 2018.

Contact:

Erika Dunbar

843-965-8599 x-432

edunbar@epihealth.com

Related Links

www.epihealth.com

www.rhofade.com

SOURCE: EPI Health, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606257/EPI-Health-Announces-RhofadeR-oxymetazoline-hydrochloride-Cream-1-is-now-Covered-on-the-Express-Scripts-National-Preferred-Formulary